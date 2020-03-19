Energetik-BGU vs BATE Borisov live streaming free for the Belarusian Extraleague

Energetik-BGU vs BATE Borisov. Forecast for the championship of Belarus (March 19, 2020)

In the opening match of the Belarusian championship on March 19, “Energetik-BSU” and BATE will play – we assessed the team’s potential for success and made a forecast.

Energetik-BGU

There are only two championships left on the entire European continent, which have not yet suspended the matches – Belarus and Turkey. And if the fights in the Turkish Super League are held in the empty stands, then in Belarus, according to the statement of the local federation, the matches will play normally in full stands.

“Energetik-BSU” made its debut at the high level of Belarusian football last season. Despite the frankly modest composition, the team retained a place in the elite. Energetik successfully finished. Over the past eight rounds, they lost just one meeting. Thanks to this successful period, the team rose to 12th place.

BATE

Borisovites in the past championship gave gold medals to Brest Dynamo. The current season, BATE began cup matches with Minsk Dynamo, which both won. In the first away game, the victory was 2: 1, after which the match at home turned out to be more productive – 3: 2.

In the last championship, BATE away only lost two matches – Gorodey (0: 1) and Minsk (2: 3). BATE beat the future rival on the road with a score of 4: 0.

Statistics

BATE won against Energetik-BSU in the last championship both matches – 4: 0 and 4: 1.

BATE beat Energetik-BSU in 11 of 13 matches.

In the last seven face-to-face matches, the forecast “total over 2.5” was played.

Forecast

Opponents are completely different in level. In the “Energetik” has serious financial problems, which is why the team left a number of key players. In fact, the team plays with the youth team, the oldest of which is only 22 years old. We BATE with the composition there are no problems. We assume the defeat here.

Our forecast is the victory of BATE with handicap (-2) for 2.31 in BC 1x.