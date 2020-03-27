England’s honour was saved by the dog Varmint: exactly 54 years ago found the stolen gold, “the Goddess…

Day 27 Mar forever entered the history of world football. 54 years ago the Englishman Dave Corbett and his dog Pickles found the Golden “Goddess Nike”, stolen from Westminster Abbey, three months before the start of the world Cup…

Golden “Goddess Nike”

And the week before, on March 20 1966, the world had spread sensational news: “Goddess of Nike” kidnapped!” For two months in a solemn ceremony, the Brazilians, the then world Champions, handed the Cup to the FIFA President, the Englishman Stanley rose, simultaneously representing the host country of the next tournament.

Prize for some time kept in a secret place. But with the permission of sir rose “Goddess of Nike” was exhibited for public viewing in the Central hall of Westminster Abbey. On Saturday, when the exhibition closed for the day, six detectives guarding her locked inside, along with the prize.

Later it turned out that in the next room, and the world Cup was an exhibition of luxury brands, but March 20, it was closed to the public. The room locked on the wooden bar and ordered the guards who looked after the trophy Jules Rimet. On the same day, on the floor below held a Church service, the Abbey was visited by more than 300 people, and this took the thief. The guards made a routine morning rounds at 11:00 and leave for half an hour to look at the service. At this time, from the side of the room, where he kept the stamps, the robber sawed the bolt, crept to the glass showcase and stole the main trophy of world football.

As he wrote in those days English Newspapers: “the Prize has gone to the accompaniment of organ music right under the nose of a platoon of detectives.”

The kidnapping of the “Goddess of Nike” have hurt not only on the sporting prestige of England. Journalists gloated: if it were organized the Olympic games for thieves, then England would have been out of competition for the theft of the sports prizes. The disappearance of the trophies really has become this country’s unique tradition. In 1895 was stolen FA Cup, and since then the winner of the world’s oldest official tournament goes to… a duplicate.

Exactly a week football fans across the planet was in turmoil. The kidnapping of the prestigious trophy was a real embarrassment for England. Despite the weekend were set the entire detective unit of Scotland Yard, and found football Shrine, the government promised a reward of 10 thousand pounds. Two days later the thief showed up, demanding for the world Cup 15 thousand. “For me it’s just a big piece of gold. If I don’t get an answer until Thursday or latest Friday, I’ll take that as a consent to the facility of this stuff,” — a threat received by the police in a letter from the offender.

The robber set up a meeting in Battersea Park, which went detective of Scotland Yard Linen Buggies, plain bag with cutlets of paper, over which put the money in £ 500. The transfer of money, police detained previously convicted Edward Betchley, but he was just a realtor — he was paid so he took the money. Bettle went to two years in prison, and the British prepared for national failure and shame for many years.

Having lost all hopes of a prize, FIFA even took the decision of making a copy and started negotiations with the respective company. But the national honor of the British rescue… a dog named Pickles (translation — Varmint).

The evening of March 27, 1966, sailor barge Dave Corbett went with the dog to visit her sister, but along the way, the dog yanked the leash and pulled into the growing road Laurel Bush. The dog was removed on the sidewalk of folds of paper and barked loudly, frightening the owner (at that time England was terrorized Irish Republican army). “My first thought: “my God, it’s a bomb!” First, I put the package back, but it came off a piece of paper, and I saw the inscription: “Brazil, Germany, Uruguay…” I Ran home and told his wife: “Honey, I found the world Cup!”.

And soon the male flew to Scotland Yard, but there he at first did not believe, moreover, made the Prime suspect. Only a week with Dave was cleared of all charges.

True, the government promised 10 thousand pounds reward Corbett received only six of them was enough to buy a new house closer to the center of the capital. For comparison, the prize every player in the England squad for the world Cup amounted to 1360 pounds.

Dave Corbett with family and his dog hero

But the hero of the epic Cup — Pickles — have gained universal appreciation. When England won the trophy, the owner and the dog-hero was invited to a Banquet.

Victory in the world Cup final 1966 England celebrated in Royal Garden Hotel. While the elegant wives of footballers languished in the lobby, on the balcony along with the team climbed a man with a dog. “I’ve never seen so many angry and envious women. I felt awkward — the dog was so stressed out that made a puddle on the expensive carpet,” — admitted later, Dave Corbett, owner of Pickles.

Then, at the Banquet, the Corbett nobody said a word, because for the British, he and his dog were heroes of the nation along with the players.

By the way, Pickles was awarded the silver medal of the National canine League, and one of the firms that make food for animals for free to give him daily the most refined dog’s diet. In turn, Dave Corbett received a pass to the stadium: now he could attend football matches together with your dog. In addition, the Idler soon invited to star in Comedy movie “the Spy with a cold nose.”

Unfortunately, in 1967 Pickles died when he chased the cat, snatching the chain out of the hands of six-year-old son of the owner during a walk. Later he was found hanging on a chain on the tree in the garden near the house…

A dog named Varmint

