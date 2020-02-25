English Championship: West Bromwich vs Preston live stream, preview, prediction

West Bromwich vs Preston live stream, preview, prediction

West Bromwich – Preston. Forecast for the match of the English Championship (February 25, 2020)

In the central match of the 35th round of the Championship on February 25, West Bromwich and Preston will play – we made a forecast for this match.

West Bromwich

“Blackbirds” continue to move confidently in the direction of the Premier League. In the past round, they dealt with no problems at the exit with Bristol City 3-0. The victory only strengthened the leadership position of West Brom . Now the team is ahead of the second “Leeds” by four points, and the third “Fulham” – by nine.

In general, the “blackbirds” have not lost the last five rounds in the championship, having lost points in only one of them.

Preston

“Invulnerable” in the last rounds also managed to improve their tournament position. Preston in the last four games defeated with the same score 2: 1 Hull City, Wigan and Stoke City, thanks to which he rose to the sixth position in the standings.

Two of these victories were earned by “invulnerable” just on the road, where the team has not lost for six games in a row.

Statistics

West Bromwich have won four of their last five matches in the championship.

West Bromwich scored at least twice in each of these matches.

Preston do not lose away games in a row – three wins and three draws.

In 11 of the 14 previous guest matches, Preston played a forecast of “total less than 2.5”.

West Bromwich beat Preston in their last four games in a row.

Forecast

West Bromwich has noticeably added in recent matches. Missed “blackbirds” not so often, while scoring well. With Preston, they play successfully. “Invulnerable” is now missing a bit, and in general their away matches are rarely rich in goals.

Our forecast is West Bromwich victory + total less than 4.5 for 1.98 in BC Betting