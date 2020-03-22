English commentator on the quarantine conducted a live cooking lasagna (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Английский комментатор на карантине провел прямой эфир приготовления лазаньи (видео)

At that time, while virtually all the European Championships were suspended on quarantine in connection with a rapidly spreading pandemic coronavirus, football commentators are not idle.

Englishman Clive Tyldesly for a long time was the voice of the Champions League on the ITV channel, conducted live from the kitchen, where together with his wife cooked lasagna.

A Spanish commentator with the inherent team expression gave the audience a cocktail.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article