English PL: Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Stream

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur. Forecast for the English Premier League match (March 7, 2020)

Closes the Saturday program of the 29th round of the Premier League March 7 match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur – we evaluated the latest performances of the teams and prepared a forecast for this meeting.

Burnley

Burnley is on the rise. The team of Sean Deutsch is even one of the contenders for getting into European competitions, although few people believe that this will happen. Burnley has not lost in the Premier League for six games in which the Burgundy have won Bournemouth (3: 0), Southampton (2: 1), Manchester United (2: 0) and Leicester. ”(2: 1), having drawn with Arsenal (0: 0) and Newcastle (0: 0).

Thanks to such a terrific jerk, Burnley jumped from the second half of the table to ninth place.

At home, with representatives of the top six, Burnley does not play well. “Burgundy” at “Turf Moore” lost to “Liverpool” (0: 3), “Manchester City” (1: 4), “Chelsea” (2: 4), “Manchester United” (0: 2) and tied with Arsenal (0-0). But the Deutsch team managed to beat Leicester (2: 1).

Until recently, Burnley lost to all the top six on the road, and from Tottenham he got 0: 5 at all. However, during the current win-win series, Burnley won Manchester United (2-0).

Injured in Burnley Ben Gibson and Matthew Lawton. The participation of Ashley Barnes and Johan Gudmundsson is questionable.

Tottenham Hotspur

“Tottenham Hotspur” comes to a duel with “Burnley” in a deplorable state. The team of Jose Mourinho can not win four matches in a row. A series of London club setbacks began with a home fiasco from Leipzig in the Champions League (0: 1). Then there were defeats from Chelsea (1: 2) and Wolverhampton in the Premier League (2: 3), and it all ended with a relegation from the FA Cup from a modest Norwich on a penalty spot. The Spurs could not defeat the Canaries in their own field.

In the championship at Tottenham, not everything is lost. Mourinho’s team takes the seventh place in the Premier League, two points behind the fifth line. However, on the road “spurs” won only one of the five previous matches in the championship. Tottenham lost to Southampton (0: 1) and Chelsea (1: 2), tied with Norwich (2: 2) and Watford (0: 0), and won only Aston Villa (3: 2).

The main problem of the “spurs” is the lack of two main scorers of the club. Son Heung Min and Harry Kane are injured, and Mussa Sissoko is their company. The participation in the upcoming match of Juan Voith, Hugo Lloris and Ryan Sessenion is in doubt.

Statistics

Burnley ‘s Premier League win-win streak has reached six bouts.

The bet “both will score – no” was played in seven out of ten past matches of “Burnley” in the Premier League.

Tottenham’s unbeaten streak reached four official meetings.

The total over 2.5 bet has played in four of the five past matches of the Spurs in the Premier League.

“Tottenham Hotspur” has won only one of five previous guest meetings in the championship.

Burnley defeated Tottenham in only one of ten past full-time matches.

In the first round of the current championship “spurs” defeated the home of “burgundy” 5: 0.

Forecast

Tottenham’s results are worsening with every match. One gets the impression that Mourinho is gradually releasing the situation out of his control, and the “spurs” are more and more reminiscent of the weak-willed Manchester United under the leadership of the Portuguese in his last season.

In these circumstances, the Burnley, which is on the rise, will probably want to even get even for losing in the first round. And the team of Sean Deutsch is now quite capable of doing this.

Our forecast is Burnley victory with handicap (0) for 2.00 in 1x BC