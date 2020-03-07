English PL: Crystal Palace v Watford live streaming free

Crystal Palace v Watford. Forecast for the English Premier League match (March 7, 2020)

In the 29th round of the Premier League on March 7 at “Selhurst Park” “Crystal Palace” will take “Watford”, which presented the greatest sensation of the last round – we prepared a forecast for this match.

Crystal Palace

Having won two bouts in a row, Crystal Palace once again kept itself among the middle peasants of the championship. “Eagles” this season did not worry about registration with the elite, as they always kept a respectful distance from it.

They defeated Roy Hodgson ‘s wards “Newcastle” and “Brighton”, having won both victories with the same score 1-0. Although before that, in the Premier League, Crystal Palace had lost three bouts in a row, losing to Southampton (0: 2), Sheffield (0: 1) and Everton (1: 3).

At home, Crystal Palace in the Premier League acts mediocre, winning and losing five matches with four draws. In the last five home games, the Eagles lost to Southampton (0: 2) and Sheffield (0: 1), tied with Arsenal (1: 1), and defeated West Ham (2: 1) and Newcastle (1-0).

Four players are injured in Crystal Palace: Jenk Tosun, Jeffrey Schlupp, James Tomkins and main linebacker James McCarthy. Questioned is the participation of Mamadou Sako.

Watford

“Watford” in the last round interrupted the 44-match unbeaten streak of “Liverpool”, not just winning, but defeating the “red” home 3-0. “Hornets” showed amazing dedication and high discipline, almost not allowing anything to create a stellar attack Merseysiders. It is unlikely that “Watford” with such a spirit will play the second match in a row, but this victory should definitely add confidence in its “hornets”.

Having beaten Liverpool, Nigel Pearson’s wards interrupted the five-match losing streak in the Premier League and broke out of the relegation zone to 17th place. In February, Watford lost to Everton (2: 3) and Manchester United (0: 3) in the championship, and also tied with Brighton (1: 1).

On the road, the “hornets” play rather weakly, although with Pearson away the club added a little. In the five previous away meetings, Watford lost to Aston Villa (1: 2) and Manchester United (0: 3), tied with Sheffield (1: 1) and Brighton (1: 1) and even defeated Bournemouth (3-0).

Injured in the match with Liverpool at Watford, the main playmaker Gerard Deulofeu. Questioned is the participation of Daryl Janmath.

Statistics

Crystal Palace has won only three of 13 previous meetings in the Premier League.

The bet “total less than 2.5” played in seven out of ten past Crystal Palace fights in the championship.

The same bet was won in 12 of 14 Crystal Palace home games in the Premier League.

Watford have won only one of their last six Premier League matches.

The total over 2.5 bet has played in seven of the ten previous hornets in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace cannot beat Watford for five face-to-face meetings in a row.

In the first round, these teams split the world 0-0.

Forecast

It is difficult to single out the favorite in this match. Crystal Palace is strong in itself, but statistics of personal meetings and increased self-confidence after the victory over Liverpool testify in favor of Watford. However, one cannot fail to notice that the Watford plays poorly on the road, which even the arrival of Nigel Pearson has not fundamentally changed.

“Hornets” away at this championship won only “Norwich” and “Bournemouth”. However, “Palace” is not impressive at home. The match is unlikely to be productive, because even Palace with Liverpool, Manchester City and Everton competently dried the game.

Our forecast – Watford will not lose + total is less than 3.5 for 1.90 in 1x BC