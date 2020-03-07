English PL: Southampton vs Newcastle Live Stream

Southampton vs Newcastle. Forecast for the English Premier League match (March 7, 2020)

In the forecast for the match “Southampton” – “Newcastle”, which will be held on March 7, we will consider the latest performances of the teams and select the best bet for this meeting.

Southampton

When the threat of departure before the Southampton stopped looming, the Saints surrendered somewhat. In the last six matches, the Soton Premier League lost four times, losing to Wolverhampton (2: 3), Liverpool (0: 4), Burnley (1: 2) and West Ham (1: 3). They defeated Ralph Hazenhüttl ‘s wards Crystal Palace (2: 0) and Aston Villa (2: 0).

These victories allowed Soton to stay in the middle of the standings at a solid seven-hour distance from the relegation zone. The Hazenhüttl team is in 13th place.

Winning over Aston Villa also helped Southampton improve their home form somewhat, but Soton is still on the last line in the league for this indicator before this match.

In the previous five home fights, the “saints” beat Tottenham Hotspur (1-0) and Aston Villa (2-0), tied with Crystal Palace (1-1), and lost to Wolverhampton (2-3 ) and Burnley (1: 2).

Injured at the “Southampton” only the main midfielder Nathan Redmond.

Newcastle

“Newcastle ” in the middle of this week made it to the quarterfinals of the FA Cup, defeating West Bromwich (3: 2) on the road. However, the Magpies cannot be defeated in the championship. The Newcastle losing streak in the Premier League reached five meetings, and in the last four games, the Jordi could not even score.

Newcastle tied with Everton (2: 2), Norwich (0: 0) and Burnley (0: 0), and lost to Arsenal (0: 4) and Crystal Palace “(0: 1). As a result, Newcastle dropped to 14th position.

Away, “Newcastle” plays a little weak, losing nine of 14 matches in the Premier League. In the five previous guest meetings, the Magpies lost to Manchester United (1: 4), Arsenal (0: 4), Crystal Palace (0: 1), tied with Everton (2: 2) and Wolves. (1: 1). The total win-win series “forty” on the road to the Premier League reached six matches.

“Newcastle” for the first time in a long time is preparing for a new match with so few injured. “Forty” has only four players in the infirmary. These are Jethro Willems, Paul Dammett, Kieran Clark and Jack Colback. The participation of Emil Kraft and Andy Carroll is in doubt.

Statistics

Southampton have won just four of their 14 Premier League home games.

“Saints” lost four of their last six meetings in the championship.

Newcastle won only one of ten past fights in the Premier League.

The guest unbeaten Forty Series in the Premier League has reached six matches.

Southampton have failed to beat Newcastle for five consecutive games.

In the first round of the current championship, “Jordi” at home won “Soton” (2: 1).

The bet “total over 2.5” played in nine of the ten previous full-time fights of these teams.

Forecast

Despite the good statistics of “Newcastle” in matches with “Southampton” , bookmakers are almost sure of the hosts victory. Although Soton plays poorly at home. The reason, probably, is that the general level of the game of “saints” has grown recently. At the same time, the defense of the Hazenhüttl team did not become much stronger.

“Newcastle” must interrupt at least a goalless series. Given the statistics of personal meetings of the clubs in question and the pre-match handouts, here you can bet on “total over 2.5”.

Our forecast is a total of more than 2.5 for 1.86 in BC 1x.