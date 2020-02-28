English Premier League: Brighton vs Crystal Palace, live stream, preview, prediction

Brighton

Brighton is coming to this match with the seven-match losing streak in the Premier League. And in fact, the problem looks even deeper. Seagulls won only once in the previous 12 matches in the championship . This led to the fact that Brighton is an active participant in the struggle for survival. Graham Potter’s team is in 15th place and ahead of the 18th West Ham by four points.

At the same time, in the last five meetings, Brighton showed a number of good results. The Seagulls lost only to Bournemouth (1: 3), with a draw. Potter’s wards split the world with Sheffield United (1: 1), West Ham (3: 3), Watford (1: 1) and Aston Villa (1: 1). That is, Brighton lost to only one direct competitor, and also scored points in extremely unyielding blades.

At home, Brighton lost two of their previous ten matches in the Premier League. The “seagulls” lost to “Leicester” (0: 2) and just to “Sheffield” (0: 1). The Potter team does not lose at Amex in the championship for four consecutive matches, defeating Bournemouth (2: 0), and in a draw having played against Chelsea (1: 1), Aston Villa (1: 1) and Watford (1: 1).

The same Jose Isquierdo is injured at Brighton. The participation of Dale Stevens and Stephen Alsate is in doubt. Everyone else is healthy and ready to play.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace also did not win seven matches in a row in the Premier League, but the Eagles interrupted this series just in the previous round. Roy Hodgson’s team beat Newcastle at home (1-0). Although before that, Crystal Palace had lost three bouts in a row in the championship. “Eagles” lost to “Everton” (1: 3), “Sheffield United” (0: 1) and “Southampton” (0: 2).

The backlog obtained earlier allowed the Palace, even in the event of a defeat from Newcastle, not to worry about their residence in the elite yet. The victory raised the “glaziers” to 13th place, and also helped Roy Hodgson’s team increase the gap from the relegation zone to nine points.

On the road, the “eagles” in this championship perform well, although they are approaching a duel with Brighton with a six-match losing streak. It began at Crystal Palace with the advent of winter. The Eagles tied with Watford (0: 0), Southampton (1: 1), Norwich (1: 1) and Manchester City (2: 2), and lost to Newcastle (0 : 1) and Everton (1: 3).

Three players are injured at Crystal Palace: Jeffrey Schlupp, Mamadou Saco and James Tomkins. The participation of Sheika Kuyate and Luke Milivoevich is questionable.

Statistics

The winning streak of Brighton in the Premier League has reached seven matches.

The Seagulls won only one match of the last 12 in the championship.

In all five past Brighton home games in the Premier League, the “total less than 2.5” bet was played.

The unbeaten guest series Crystal Palace is equal to six fights.

In seven out of ten past matches of Crystal Palace in the Premier League, the bet was “total less than 2.5”.

” Crystal Palace” can not beat “Brighton” three consecutive games.

Last season, the “seagulls” twice defeated the “eagles” (3: 1, 2: 1), and in the first round of this championship the teams drew (1: 1).

Forecast

In “Brighton” before this meeting must obviously be more highly motivated, because it is the “seagull” are now dangerously close to the relegation zone. A victory over Crystal Palace could help Graham Potter’s team breathe more freely. Given the unsuccessful guest series of the “eagles” and the success of the “gulls” in matches with the Hodgson team, here you can risk putting the hosts to victory.

