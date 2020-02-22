English Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Newcastle live streaming free, preview

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle live streaming free

Crystal Palace – Newcastle. Forecast for the English Premier League match (February 22, 2020)

In the 27th round of the Crystal Palace submarine at Selhurst Park, Newcastle will take on February 22 – read our forecast for this match.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace is coming to this match in the worst form among all the championship teams. “Eagles” do not win seven matches in a row in the Premier League, having earned four points during this time. The previous backlog helps Roy Hodgson’s team not to worry about the struggle for survival. Crystal Palace, although the 14th, is six points ahead of the relegation zone.

The win-win Crystal Palace series began before the New Year. During this time the “Eagles” played draw with “Southampton” (1: 1), “Norwich” (1: 1), “Arsenal” (1: 1) and “Manchester City” (2: 2), and then began to play . Crystal Palace lost to Southampton (0: 2), Sheffield (0: 1) and Everton (1: 3).

Two of the three Crystal Palace defeats listed above occurred at Selhurst Park. At home, the Eagles lost to Southampton (0: 2) and Sheffield (0: 1). In other home games this winter, Crystal Palace beat Bournemouth (1: 0), West Ham (2: 1), and tied with Brighton (1: 1) and Arsenal (1: 1) )

Injured by Crystal Palace Mamadou Saco and Jeffrey Schlupp. The participation of Martin Kelly, James Tomkins and Jenk Tosun is in doubt.

Newcastle

“Newcastle” recently added a little. The Magpies did not lose four matches in a row, but in the last match received (0: 4) from Arsenal. Also in 2020, in the Premier League, Newcastle suffered a crushing defeat from Leicester (0: 3). In other meetings, the Magpies tied with Wolverhampton (1: 1), Everton (2: 2), Norwich (0: 0) and defeated Chelsea (1: 0). These results allowed Newcastle to stay in the middle of the standings in 13th place. From the relegation zone “forty” is separated by seven points.

On the road, Newcastle has recently begun to play worse. Wards of Steve Bruce in the last five away games in the Premier League lost to Burnley (0: 1), Manchester United (1: 4) and Arsenal (0: 4). In a draw, the Magpies managed to reduce their meetings with Wolverhampton (1: 1) and Everton (2: 2).

The injured at Newcastle is still full. Jack Colbeck, Emil Kraft, Andy Carroll, Kieran Clark, Paul Dammett and Jethro Willems are now in the infirmary. The participation of Yoshinori Muto, Dwight Gale, Javi Manquillo and Jonjo Shelvy is questionable.

Statistics

The winning streak of Crystal Palace in the Premier League has reached seven fights.

In eight of the ten previous home games of the “eagles” in the Premier League played a bet “total less than 2.5”.

Newcastle’s winning streak in the Premier League is equal to five meetings.

In seven of the 13 away matches of Newcastle in the Premier League, the bet was “total over 2.5”.

In all of the last six full-time matches of Newcastle and Crystal Palace, the bet was “total less than 2.5”.

Newcastle have an advantage in this segment: three victories against one at Palace. In the first round of the current championship, the “magpies” beat the “eagles” 1-0 at home.

Forecast

” Newcastle ” and “Crystal Palace” at the moment are similar teams. Both clubs are strong middle peasants, leading experienced English managers. A more likely contender for victory here is the Palace, as the team has fewer injuries and it will play at home.

Also attractive is the bet on not losing the hosts and “total is less than 2.5”. Too few goals were scored in the last full-time meetings of these clubs.

Our forecast – Crystal Palace will not lose + total less than 2.5 for 1.90 in 1x BC