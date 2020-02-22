English Premier League: Leicester vs Manchester City live streaming free, preview, prediction

Leicester vs Manchester City live streaming free

Leicester – Manchester City. Forecast for the English Premier League match (February 22, 2020)

Leicester – Manchester City: central match of the tour

Closes the Saturday program of the 27th round of the Premier League February 22 rating match between Leicester and Manchester City – we evaluated the latest performances of the teams and prepared our forecast for this fight.

Leicester

Despite not the best results, Leicester is far from losing its place in the four. The Foxes are nine points ahead of Chelsea, and the fifth Tottenham Hotspur by ten. However, this could theoretically happen if Brendan Rogers team continues to play in the same vein.

“Leicester” in the last ten matches of the Premier League won only three times, played the same number of meetings and lost four matches. If “Leicester” started the championship with such indicators, at best, “foxes” would claim to be in the Europa League.

In 2020, in the Premier League, Leicester beat Newcastle (3: 0), West Ham (4: 1), tied with Chelsea (2: 2) and Wolverhampton (0: 0) , and lost to Southampton (1: 2) and Burnley (1: 2).

With representatives of the top six, Leicester, in general, plays well. If they are not the leader or champion of the Premier League. “Foxes” lost to Liverpool 1: 2 and 0: 4, while Manchester City lost 1: 3 in the first round. With others, Leicester performed better. The Rogers team at home beat Arsenal (2: 0), Tottenham Hotspur (2: 1), tied with Chelsea (2: 2), and on the road lost to Manchester United (0: 1) and split the world with Chelsea “(1: 1).

Daniel Amarti and Nampalis Mendi are injured at Leicester. Disqualified Hamza Chuduri. The participation of Matty James and Wilfred Ndidi is in doubt.



Manchester city

As the meeting with West Ham showed, Manchester City did not unsettle the news of the disqualification from the Champions League. Although, maybe the rival of the “citizens” was just too weak. In the last five matches in the Premier League, Josep Guardiola’s team earned ten points by beating Aston Villa (6: 1), Sheffield United (1: 0) and West Ham (2: 0), having a draw with Crystal Palace “(2: 2), and losing to Tottenham Hotspur (0: 2).

With representatives of the top six, Manchester City plays mediocre in this championship. On the road, the “townspeople” lost to Liverpool (1: 3), Tottenham Hotspur (0: 2), but defeated Arsenal (3-0). At home, Guardiola’s team defeated Chelsea (2: 1), tied with Tottenham Hotspur (2: 2), and lost to Manchester United (1: 2).

Only Rahim Sterling is injured at Manchester City. Emerik Laporte and John Stones recovered, and even Leroy Sane is close to returning to the field. Questioned is the participation of David Silva.

Statistics

Leicester have won only three of the last ten matches in the Premier League.

In eight of these ten matches, the total over 2.5 bet was played.

Brendan Rogers wards lost only two of 15 past home meetings in the Premier League.

In seven out of ten previous guest matches, Manchester City played in the Premier League a bet of “total over 2.5”.

The “townspeople” got six victories in these ten fights.

Manchester City cannot beat Leicester at King Power for three consecutive matches, but two of them took place as part of the League Cup.

In the first round of this championship the home team won the Foxes 3: 1.

Forecast

Before forecasting for this match, it is important to remember that next week Manchester City will have a duel with Real Madrid in the Champions League. Even without taking into account the fact that the “townspeople” will not play for two whole years, it is certain that Guardiola will focus on this tournament and not on the Premier League, where everything is already clear. For Leicester, this match is more important.

Our forecast is that both will score + total less than 5.5