English Premier League: Liverpool vs West Ham live streaming free

Liverpool vs West Ham live streaming free

Liverpool – West Ham. Forecast of Maxim Kalinichenko (February 24, 2020)

The former midfielder of Spartak and the national team of Ukraine, and now an expert on the site VseProSport.ru Maxim Kalinichenko shares his forecast for the match of the English Premier League Liverpool – West Ham.

West Ham aren’t winning seven consecutive games, but will his unsuccessful streak continue in a duel with Liverpool?

Liverpool has a great season and has almost guaranteed a championship title. Jurgen Klopp’s team breaks away from the second Manchester City by 19 points, while the name is still a match in reserve, so winning in the Premier League for the Reds is only a matter of time. Not so smooth at Liverpool in the Champions League – in the first match of the 1/8 finals he lost 0-1 to Atletico away, putting himself in a difficult position.

“West Ham” fails the season – David Moyes team played out before falling into the relegation zone. So far, the “Hammers” in table 18, but only one point separates them from the saving 17th line, so theoretically they can get out from the bottom today. In the final round, West Ham lost 0-2 to Manchester City, extending the series without wins to seven matches.

Liverpool failed in the Champions League, losing for the first time in all tournaments in a long time. Obviously, a lot of forces were given in Madrid, so today several reservists will most likely have a chance to prove themselves. West Ham has nowhere to retreat and the Hammers will try to give a fight, and Liverpool is unlikely to strive for defeat.

I propose to put on the Asian handicap (+2) on West Ham for a factor of 2.20 in a 1x bet.

