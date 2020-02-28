English Premier League: Newcastle vs Burnley, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Newcastle

A series of injuries still crippled Newcastle . Therefore, the “magpies”, albeit slowly, but went to a peak. Steve Bruce’s team is on the 14th line, and the relegation zone is seven points ahead.

In the last nine matches in the Premier League, “Newcastle” won only once, and the “Jordi” come up with this four-match unbeaten run for this meeting. Steve Bruce’s team tied with Everton (2: 2) and Norwich (0: 0), and lost to Arsenal (0: 4) and Crystal Palace (0: 1).

Newcastle home stats look better. Over the past 12 matches at St. James’s Park in the Premier League, the Magpies have lost twice. True, both defeats with the Bruce team happened recently. “Jordy” lost to “Everton” (1: 2) and “Leicester” (0: 3).

In other home games this winter, Newcastle defeated Southampton (2: 1), Crystal Palace (1: 0) and Chelsea (1: 0), and tied with Norwich (0: 0) .

Newcastle injured six players. These are Andy Carroll, Pall Dammett, Jethro Willems, Kieran Clark, Emil Kraft and Jack Colback. Disqualification will be served by midfielder Valentino Lazaro. The participation of Johnjo Shelvey, Christian Atsu and Javi Manquillo is in doubt.

Burnley

Burnley gives his best stretch of the season. “Burgundy” are so good that they began to claim to be in European competition. After a crushing victory over the “Bournemouth” in the last round (3-0), “Burnley” rose to the tenth line, and the gap from the seventh “Sheffield” was reduced to only three points.

Burnley does not lose five games in a row in the Premier League, earning as many as 13 points during this period. The team of Sean Deutsch defeated Leicester (2: 1), Manchester United (2: 0), Southampton (2: 1) and Bournemouth (3: 0), and tied with Arsenal (0 : 0). Thus, the “burgundy” is left to score only three points to reach the mark of 40 points. Recall that this particular barrier in England is considered sufficient to maintain residence in the championship.

On the road, Burnley won three of their last five matches. Although before that, the Deutsch team had serious problems with the away game. In the last away matches, they defeated the burgundy Bournemouth (1: 0), Manchester United (2: 0) and Southampton (2: 1), and lost to Everton (0: 1) and Chelsea (0: 3).

Burnley is injured by Matthew Lawton and Ben Gibson. The participation of Ashley Barnes and the main scorer of the team Chris Wood is in doubt.

Statistics

Newcastle have won only one of nine previous matches in the Premier League.

In eight of 13 home games, “forty” in the Premier League played a bet “total less than 2.5”.

Burnley’s unbeaten run in the league has reached five meetings.

In seven out of ten past matches, “burgundy” in the Premier League played a bet “both will score – no.”

In the last face-to-face meetings of Burnley and Newcastle, no one has an advantage. Last season, both matches were won by the Magpies, but in the first round of this championship the victory went to Burnley – 1-0.

In seven of the last nine full-time fights between these teams, the bet “total less than 2.5” was played.

Forecast

Burnley , of course, looked pretty good in recent games. But Newcastle was tired of losing. Below “forty” only a group of fighters for survival. Given the good home shape of the Jordi, it can be argued that Newcastle glasses at St. James’s Park should take.

Our forecast – Newcastle will not lose + total less than 3.5 for 1.81 in BC Marathon