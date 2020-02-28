English Premier League: Norwich City vs Leicester City, live stream, preview, prediction

English Premier League: Norwich City – Leicester City, live stream, preview, prediction

Norwich and Leicester will open the 28th round of the Premier League, which this time will begin on Friday February 28th – we offer our forecast for this match.

Norwich

Norwich looks like a pretty attractive club with its own playing style. However, it seems that this style is not suitable for the Premier League. One gets the impression that the “canaries” simply do not have enough power. Although they look good.

For this match , “Norwich” fits in last place with a lag of semiochkovy 17th line. At the same time , Daniel Farke’s wards in the Premier League have won only 14 times in the last 14 matches. In the past five meetings in the Premier League, Norwich lost to Liverpool (0: 1), Wolverhampton (0: 3) and Tottenham (1: 2), tied Newcastle (0: 0) and won Bournemouth (1-0).

At home, Norwich played with all the top six. In these meetings, the “canaries” earned five points. Norwich lost to Liverpool (0: 1), Chelsea (2: 3) and Manchester United (1: 3), but broke the world with Tottenham Hotspur (2: 2) and Arsenal (2: 2) , and also won Manchester City (3: 2).

Only two players are injured at Norwich: Timm Klose and Sam Byram. The participation of Christoph Zimmermann and Onel Hernandez is in doubt.

Leicester

“Leicester” in the past two months, too seriously passed. It’s hard to judge why. Maybe the motivation of the wards of Brendan Rogers is a bit. It does not seem that the Champions League from the “foxes” somewhere to run away. Maybe the team had some other problems.

One way or another, Leicester won only three times in the last 11 fights in the Premier League. In the past five meetings in the Premier League, the foxes lost to Burnley (1: 2) and Manchester City (0: 1), tied with Chelsea (2: 2) and Wolverhampton (0: 0 ), but defeated West Ham (4: 1).

Away, “Leicester” in five previous matches won West Ham (2: 1), defeated Newcastle (3: 0), tied with Wolverhampton (0: 0), and lost to Burnley (1: 2) and Manchester City (1: 3).

Note that with outsiders away, the Rogers team this season has not lost points. In addition to West Ham, the foxes defeated Brighton (2: 0) and Aston Villa (4: 1) away.

Three players are injured at Leicester: Daniel Amarty, Nampalis Mendi and Wilfred Ndidi. The participation of Keleshi Iheanacho is in doubt.

Statistics

Norwich have won only one of 14 previous matches in the Premier League.

Also, the “canaries” won only one of ten past home fights in the championship.

In seven out of ten previous Norwich home games in the Premier League, the “both will score” bet was played.

Leicester have won three of their last 11 Premier League matches.

In eight out of ten previous fights of foxes in the Premier League, the bet was “total over 2.5”.

Norwich is the club that interrupted Leicester’s eight-game winning streak by playing at King Power with a Rogers draw (1: 1). After that, “Leicester” and lost the winning rhythm.

Forecast

If Leicester won’t win again, sooner or later the fight for the Champions League will overtake the Foxes. Chelsea reduced the backlog of Rogers to six points. Norwich is the right opponent to score three points.

Our forecast is the victory of Leicester City for 1.80 in BC Fonbet