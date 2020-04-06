Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova showed his two-month daughter Masha (video)

Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias has published in Instagram video in which his two-month daughter, Mary “dancing” sitting in on his lap. The post caused a lot Milenij reviews — including from celebrities such as Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin and Russian singer Katya LEL.

Mary you home is called Masha, born 30 Jan. A 44-year-old Enrique and 38-year-old former Russian tennis player Anna Kournikova has two more children, twins Nicholas and Lucy, who are already two years.

Enrique, the son of famous singer Julio Iglesias, met Kournikova in 2002 during the filming of the video for the song Escape.

Enrique with older children

