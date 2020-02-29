Enrique Iglesias has unveiled the name of the third child — media

Enrique Iglesiase: instagram.com/enriqueiglesias

Celebrity couple Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova has declassified the name of the newborn.

So the couple named newborn daughter Slavic name – Mary (not Maria), writes the edition “Tape.ru”.

The name for our daughter chose Anna, I really like it. With Anna I teach Russian language and can have some for him to explain. At home we speak a mixture of three languages: Spanish, Russian and English. I hope that our children will be fluent in all three and will have the opportunity to join different cultures,” said the artist.

Recall that the daughter of the Russian tennis player Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias was born 30 Jan. This is the third child of the couple — at the end of 2017 they had twins Nicholas and Lucy.

Earlier we wrote that Anna Kournikova got married to Enrique Iglesias.

Also Enrique Iglesias showed 11-month-old twins.