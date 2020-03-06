Enrique Iglesias told about the joys of fatherhood

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias. Photo: Getty Images

Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias told about how to cope with the role of the children’s father.

The actor admitted that after the birth of the third daughter almost did not sleep. Because of this, he even had problems with the baby, he said in an interview with KSAT and the building.

Iglesias said that he does not need assistance in caring for her daughter. He can change diapers and do all that is necessary.

I don’t, but I’m having a wonderful time! I mean, I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world,” said Iglesias.

The artist also admitted that he once fell asleep while feeding the baby.

I can easily change diapers and unable to feed her. I thought I don’t need help. Even my mom said that we manage. But once I fell asleep while feeding. And then I realized that it was dangerous, and acknowledged that I still needed help,” said Enrique.

Recall that the daughter of the Russian tennis player Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias was born 30 Jan. This is the third child of the couple — at the end of 2017 they had twins Nicholas and Lucy.

Earlier we wrote that Anna Kournikova got married to Enrique Iglesias.

Also Enrique Iglesias showed 11-month-old twins.