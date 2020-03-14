EPL: Bournemouth v Crystal Palace live streaming free

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace. Forecast for the English Premier League match (March 13, 2020)

In the 30th round of the Premier League, Bournemouth will try to get out of the relegation zone on March 13 by defeating the sturdy Crystal Palace in their field. Will the Eddie How team succeed? – our forecast.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth has difficulty earning points, and is approaching the upcoming meeting with a four-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League. “Cherry” lost “Sheffield” (1: 2), “Liverpool” (1: 2) and the “Burnley” (0: 3) and played draw with “Chelsea” (2: 2).

However, the Eddie Howe team suffered all defeats on the road. At Vitality Stadium Bournemouth lost only once in the last five matches of the championship. “Cherries” were defeated by “Watford” (0: 3). In other meetings, Bournemouth defeated Brighton (3: 1) and Aston Villa (2: 1), and tied with Arsenal (1: 1) and Chelsea (2: 2).

Bournemouth is 18th, behind the 17th Watford in goal difference.

The Bournemouth Infirmary increased again. The main defender of the team Steve Cook got there. The company is made up of Simon Francis, Chris Mepham, Arno Danjuma, Charlie Daniels and David Brooks.

Crystal Palace

After a seven-match series without victories and a relegation from the FA Cup, Crystal Palace decided to improve its position. Wards Roy Hodgson won three meetings in a row, in each of them winning with a minimum score of 1: 0. The Glaziers defeated Newcastle, Brighton and Watford.

Such results allowed Crystal Palace to maximize its position in the middle of the table and even get close to the Eurocup zone. The Eagles are two points behind the eighth Tottenham, and four behind the seventh Sheffield. However, the top ten “Palace” has not yet returned. Hodgson’s team takes 11th place.

Unlike Bournemouth, Crystal Palace has no injuries. Only the question of participation in the upcoming match is James Tomkins.

Statistics

The Bournemouth losing streak in the Premier League has reached four matches.

In all six recent meetings of “cherries” in the Premier League, the bet “total over 2.5” has played.

Crystal Palace have won all three of their last Premier League matches.

In eight out of ten previous “eagles” fights in the championship, the bet “total less than 2.5” played.

Bournemouth beat Crystal Palace in only one of their last seven face-to-face meetings. The first round match between these clubs ended with the victory of the “Eagles” 1-0.

In four of the five past full-time matches of these clubs, the bet “total over 2.5” played.

Forecast

Crystal Palace is a very unyielding club. Moreover, even in those moments when the “eagles”, it would seem, do not need anything. Probably, Roy Hodgson’s team will make life difficult for the “cherries” in the upcoming meeting. Given the not-so-reliable Bournemouth defense , Crystal Palace must score. But in their field “cherries” will definitely do everything to earn a full three points.

Our forecast – both will score for 1.89 in 1x BC