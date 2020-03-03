Erdogan apparently greatly frightened Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday that she understands the expectations of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan relatively more help from Europe to combat the refugee crisis, but added that he should not use refugees to show their displeasure.

About it reports Reuters.

More than 10 thousand migrants, mainly from Syria, other countries in the Middle East and Afghanistan, stepped up to the land borders of Turkey with the EU countries, Greece and Bulgaria, since then, Ankara last Thursday stated that it will cease to restrain their on its territory.

“I understand that Turkey faces a very big challenge in Idlib,” said Merkel to reporters. “Still unacceptable to me that he is the President Erdogan and his government have not expressed this dissatisfaction in a dialogue with us as the European Union, and on the back of refugees. For me it is not the way forward”, – said the head of the German government.

Merkel added that the European Union and Turkey should resume talks on its agreement on refugees and Germany’s open support to Turkey at the bilateral level.