Erdogan blackmails Europe with a new crisis: what is happening between Turkey and the EU (photos, video)

The sharp aggravation of the situation in Syria threatens to turn into a new migration crisis on the EU countries. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ordered large-scale military operation in Idlib against the Syrian government army. It happened after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, backed by Russian military made an attempt to sweep the province from the armed forces of the opposition. Turkey considers these groups as allies in the struggle with the Kurds.

The aggravation has resulted in Idlib killed 34 Turkish soldiers. They came under an air strike, applied to the aircraft of Assad. Turkey responded with massive artillery strikes and combat drones. The Syrian army as a result suffered serious losses in the form of military equipment. Then the Turks shot down two warplanes of Assad’s army.

Thursday, March 5, Erdogan will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Discussed will be the situation in Idlib. Turkish leader claims to be from the Kremlin of abandoning the active support of Assad.

Western experts point to the main goal of Erdogan — at any price to prevent the strengthening of positions of the Kurds and the possibility of creating not only their own independent state, but even some autonomy. For this purpose, the Turkish leader decided to blackmail the EU and NATO. He wants the EU and NATO actively supported by Ankara in Syria. For this Erdogan needs military assistance from NATO and the financial support from the European Union.

What is blackmail? Erdogan said that Turkey will not prevent the refugees from Syria in their quest to get into the EU. Nearly seven years of the Syrian conflict, several million inhabitants of this country were forced to leave their homes and seek refuge in Europe. For them the shortest way is through Turkey and then to Greece and Bulgaria.

In 2015, German Chancellor Angela Merkel opened the borders for hundreds of thousands of refugees. This led to the largest post-Second world war migration crisis in Europe. Hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East, Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan surged in the prosperous European Union, which was not ready to accept them. The initial euphoria of mercy and humanity that prevailed in Germany, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, was quickly replaced by the mass discontent and hatred against refugees. Amid fear of illegal immigrants that has engulfed the European community, instantly increased the influence of populists of all stripes, including right-wing political parties. The migration crisis in Europe was probably the main reason for the victory of the supporters of Brexit in the UK.

In March 2016, Brussels and Ankara have signed an agreement that Turkey will host approximately 4 million refugees and close their borders with Greece. Moreover, Erdogan has agreed to accept some of the illegal immigrants who are already in the EU before. Brussels promised the Turkish side solid financial support. Moreover, Ankara has assured that will be quickly considered the question of the accession of Turkey to the EU.

First, Erdogan has fulfilled its obligations. According to the UN, Turkey took from Syria only about 3.6 million refugees. Subsequently, however, Ankara began to accuse Brussels that the EU is not fulfilling its promises. Turkey not received in full the billions of euros, and the issue of accession to the EU was frozen. At every opportunity, Erdogan threatened to terminate the agreement in 2016 and to open the borders for refugees.

Now he has moved from threats to action. Turkey stated that it is no longer able to contain itself millions of workers. In addition, strongly emphasized that the fighting in Idlib led to a new wave of refugees. In Turkey poured tens of thousands of people living in temporary camps in the Syrian province. On Saturday, February 29, Erdogan said that the Turkish border is open to refugees.

Thousands of migrants tried to cross it immediately and go to Greece. But the Greek guards did not allow them to do it. While Ankara and Athens are called different numbers. Sunday, March 1, interior Minister of Turkey, Suleyman Soylu said that by 09:00 the border in neighboring Greece and Bulgaria province Edirne crossed 76 358 people. The Greek foreign Ministry immediately accused Ankara of deliberate misinformation. The Bulgarian government has supported Athens and reported that the situation on the border with Turkey remained calm and after she passed none of the migrant.

But according to the International organization for migration (IOM), on the Turkish side of the 212-kilometer border with Greece in the evening of 29 February there were more than 13 thousand people, who did not hide their intentions to enter the territory of the European Union. By the evening of 1 March, the situation deteriorated. To prevent illegal immigrants cross the border into Turkish territory, Greek police used against heavy water cannons and tear gas. Refugees behave differently. Some of them waved white flags and chanted: “Peace! The world!”. They begged the Greeks to be missed. Other illegal immigrants began to pelt the guards with stones and empty bottles. One border guard was wounded.

It happened at the border on the river Evros. According to the Ministry of migration in Athens, only here the guards are not missed on the territory of Greece almost 10 thousand illegals. Was arrested about 200 of them.

On the morning of March 2, 977 refugees on boats still able to reach Greek territory. The coast guard Greece claims that some boats were accompanied by a Turkish patrol boat. One boat going to the island of Lesbos, rolled over, and, as claimed by the Greek side, the people who were in it, did it deliberately. Thus they forced the Greek border guards to help them and deliver them to shore. While drowned a boy of six or seven years. He choked. The Greeks pulled him to dry land, was trying to revive, but to save the child failed.

Angela Merkel telephoned the President of Turkey. Erdogan said he did not intend again to close the border. “What’s done is done. The time has come for a fair distribution of the burden and responsibility for migrants between Turkey and the EU”, — said the Turkish leader.

After a conversation with Erdogan, Merkel said that 2015 must not be repeated. She called unacceptable the opening of the border with Turkey for refugees towards the EU. “It is clear Ankara’s desire to achieve greater support of the EU in this question, however it is totally unacceptable that this goal trying to achieve on the backs of refugees,” said the Federal Chancellor.

Then the representative of the government of Germany Steffen Seibert made a special statement to the press. He assured that the EU border with Turkey from the EU is closed to refugees. “We are now at the external borders of the European Union and Turkey, on land and at sea, a situation that raises serious concerns. We see refugees and migrants who the Turkish side said that their path to the EU is open, which of course is untrue,” — said Seibert.

Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz was supported by Merkel. He wrote on Facebook: “the Situation of 2015 in any case must not be repeated. Our goal is to stop illegal migrants at the external borders of the EU. We are ready to support the countries at the EU border the additional police forces. If it does not, Austria would defend its borders”.

The position of Merkel and Kurtz is clear, however, in practice it would be extremely difficult to implement. To help Greece Brussels could, only using the power of the European Agency for the protection of external borders — Frontex. The Agency has already increased degree of combat readiness along the borders of the European Union with Turkey to the highest level. However, the Greek Islands are not more than 400 employees of Frontex. In Bulgaria, there are only 60. It is hard to imagine how they can withstand tens of thousands of illegal immigrants if they go to public storm or risking their lives begin EN masse to cross from Turkey to Greece and Bulgaria on the sea.

The German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung believes that Erdogan is able to change the position of the EU. Indeed, no one in Europe wants a repeat of the migration crisis five years ago. Today, the situation is worsening another important factor. It’s an epidemic of coronavirus. The emergence in the countries of Europe that are now trying in every way to resist the spread COVID-19, can be completely wiped out by a wave of tens of thousands of illegal immigrants who over the past few years have been deprived of basic medical care and were not able to observe the rules of hygiene. The authorities of the European countries are not physically able to isolate these people if necessary.

Voices in support of Erdogan already heard in Berlin. The Chairman of the foreign Affairs Committee of the Bundestag Norbert Röttgen called on the EU to refrain from harsh reactions to the President’s decision of Turkey to open the border. “Yes, Erdogan spoke in a very threatening manner, but, in fact, his statement is addressed to the EU a cry for help”, — said the politician, known for his conservative views. Incidentally, Röttgen is one of the contenders for the post of Chairman of the Christian democratic Union (CDU) and in the short term can replace Merkel as Chancellor of Germany.

