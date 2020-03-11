Erdogan invited Putin to the Syrian oil

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he offered Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to jointly develop oil fields in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor.

On it informs Agency Reuters.

To develop instead of those who control the oil-rich area of their Erdogan called “terrorists”. According to the statement of the Turkish leader, the Russian government is now considering this proposal. The same proposal may be made to the American leader Donald Trump.

November 2 last year, the US President said that Washington will retain control over the oil in Syria. As explained by the American General mark Milly, the military will patrol the oil fields of company Conoco in Deir ez-Zor.

On 26 October, the defense Ministry of Russia accused the U.S. of smuggling Syrian oil. The Russian defense Ministry said that the trucks with raw materials protected by the us military and PMCs employees of the United States.