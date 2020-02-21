Erdogan is ready for large-scale war against Putin: what is happening in Idlib (photo, video)

Thursday, February 20, in the Syrian province of Idlib, the situation has deteriorated. The armed opposition, with the support of Turkish artillery attempted to advance in the area of the settlement Nairab. The attack was successful. Western media reported that was destroyed two tanks of the Syrian army. Two armored vehicles were captured.

The Turkish Ministry of defense announced the death of 50 soldiers of Bashar al-Assad. Russian centre for the reconciliation of the warring parties (TSPVS) in Syria claims that government forces suffered no losses, not counting four wounded.

The attack was repulsed after the intervention of Russian bombers. Su-24 attacked “Pro-Turkish militants and terrorists.” It calls TSPVS opposition groups in Idlib. Bombing destroyed a tank and six infantry fighting vehicles (BMP) and five pickups of the rebels. Air strike forced the Turkish artillery to stop firing. Moscow urges Ankara to refuse “support for terrorists”.

The escalation in Idlib once again made very real open military conflict between Russia and Turkey in Syria. Since Turkey is a NATO member, there is a risk of being drawn into this confrontation of the armies of the North Atlantic Alliance and the conflict escalates into full-scale war involving multiple countries.

This situation has caused deep concern in European countries that are members of NATO. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President of France Emmanuel macron urgently held a joint telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. They drew the attention of the Kremlin on the “catastrophic humanitarian situation” (according to the UN, during the winter months, from Idlib were forced to flee nearly a million civilians), which developed in the Syrian provinces, and urged Russia to immediately allow unimpeded humanitarian access in Idlib.

For this, said Merkel and macron, it is high time to stop all the fighting in Idlib. European leaders insist on conducting direct talks between Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The German Chancellor and French President are willing, if necessary, to participate in this meeting to find a way out.

Indeed, today Turkey and Russia were the key players in Syria. It happened after the President of the United States Donald trump has decided to refuse to support the Kurdish militias in Syria, which has played a significant role in the defeat of the militants of the “Islamic state”. Turkey, you know, he believes armed groups of Kurdish terrorist organizations. Ankara is strongly opposed to any strengthening of the Kurds in the region. In October 2019 Turkey launched a massive military operation in the North of Syria near its border. This area was controlled by the Kurds.

Kurdish leaders were then forced to make a deal with Assad and the Kremlin. Kurdish militias have left areas in which Erdogan had intended to create a buffer “security zone”. The area was taken control of Assad’s army. The Turkish military began to patrol the area.

As it turned out, it was only a respite. Russian and Turkish interests in Syria once again clashed with each other at the end of January, when the Syrian government troops have intensified in Idlib. Assad has put the military task to protect the city of Aleppo, which is under the control of the Syrian government, however, for a long period was almost completely surrounded by rebel forces.

Idlib is the last stronghold of the armed opposition trying to overthrow Assad since 2011. A successful offensive in the province will give the government of Syria significant advantages, not only political, but economic. Assad is primarily interested in control over two of the country’s most important road routes passing through Idlib. They are the basis of the whole transport system of Syria.

Turkey Idlib considers its zone of influence. Erdogan supports concentrated here the rebel forces from 2016. Turkish officers train them. The rebels get equipment from Turkey. Erdogan sees them as allies in its fight against Kurds. However, until now, Turkish troops have not participated in military operations against the government of Assad’s divisions.

Winter offensive of the Syrian army in Idlib forced Ankara to intensify its action. When Assad’s army occupied almost half of the province and left behind a Turkish observation posts, Erdogan demanded that Syrian troops back by the end of February to their former positions. He threatened that otherwise, Turkey will start its military operation in Idlib.

To take decisive action Erdogan has pushed also the loss of more than 10 Turkish soldiers in Syria. Ankara has blamed these losses on the army of Assad. Possible involvement of the Russians deliberately not even considered. The fact that Erdogan got into a very difficult situation. He did not want to spoil relations with Moscow and experience a very painful period of the sanctions, which took place after the Turkish air defenses shot down a Russian plane. On the other hand, the rating of Erdogan can significantly fall if he shows weakness in Syria and betray allies of Turkey. And the President is now extremely important to the stable political situation in the country. Turkey is experiencing an economic downturn and inflation, and Erdogan is investing heavily in the army. He needs to show voters that these investments are completely justified.

On 17 February, arrived in Moscow, the Turkish delegation headed by foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. The negotiations lasted two days. To agree on anything are unable. Was made typical in such cases, diplomatic statement, the parties agreed to continue negotiations on the situation in Idlib and believe that it is necessary to reduce tensions, to alleviate the humanitarian situation in the region and to continue the fight against terrorism.

The Minister of foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov then made it clear to journalists that became the stumbling block. He said that Moscow would discuss with Ankara agreement in Idlib only from the point of view of their performance, and not “recreate the original situation, eighteen months ago”. Lavrov stressed that the Syrian military “have every right to fight terrorists on its own territory”. Therefore, Russia supports the actions of President Assad.

Çavuşoğlu has openly said dissatisfaction with the negotiations. The Turkish Minister said the need of the meeting of Erdogan and Putin.

The next day, February 19, the President of Turkey expressed readiness to conduct a military operation in Idlib. He stressed that the beginning of it — only a matter of time. “Turkey has completed the training in order to implement his plan Idlib, as we did in the previous operations,” Erdogan said. He stressed that it is not satisfied with talks with Russia and that they have not yielded the desired results.

Meanwhile, American Agency Bloomberg reported that Ankara turned to the Pentagon with a request to deploy two batteries of anti-aircraft missile systems (SAMS) Patriot in the South of Turkey, that is directly on the border with Syria. Officially, neither the Turkish nor the American authorities don’t comment this information.

Military experts believe that the Patriot need a Turkey to start full-scale offensive in Idlib. Its success is impossible without the active participation of aviation. American missiles give a guarantee that Turkish F-16 fighter jets will not only be protected from the strikes of the Syrian air defense, but will have substantial support in the inevitable battles in the air with Syrian, and even Russian fighters.

The request of Ankara is a clear warning to Moscow. Erdogan says to Putin — we are ready to abandon the supply of Russian air defense systems s-400 in favor of Trump and negotiate with them on the rapid deployment of American missiles on its territory, we are ready to significantly expand military cooperation with the United States.

The UN warns that large-scale armed conflict in Idlib will lead to huge civilian casualties and refugees. In the province are currently more than 3 million internally displaced persons from other regions of Syria. People are dying every day and without active hostilities. From 1 January in Idlib humanitarian organizations have documented the deaths of 300 civilians. The reason for the air raids, shelling, lack of basic living conditions in overcrowded refugee camps where people are forced to sleep on the bare ground. Targets of the bombings are increasingly kindergartens and schools.

Photo Getty Images

