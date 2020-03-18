Erdogan, Merkel, macron and Johnson held a video conference

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Эрдоган, Меркель, Макрон и Джонсон провели видеоконференцию

The leaders of Turkey, Germany, France and Britain Tayyip Erdogan, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel macron and Boris Johnson held talks in the format of coronavirus, wrote to the Minister of foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu in Twitter.

According to Cavusoglu, heads of States discussed the situation in Syria, humanitarian aid to Idlib, refugee crisis and events in Libya. Also touched on the subject of coronavirus and steps together to combat its spread.

Initially, the leaders were planning to meet in Istanbul.

Maria Batterbury
