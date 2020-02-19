Erdogan said that with Putin, he did not agree, so they will fight

President Recep Tayyip erdoğan on Wednesday threatened to launch an operation in Idlib province in Syria until the end of the month, unless Damascus withdraws troops over the line of the Turkish military posts.

It is reported by Al Jazeera.

“Operation in Idlib is inevitable,” said Erdogan in front of the parliamentarians of his party in Parliament. “We started the countdown, we do the final warning”.

Erdogan said that negotiations with Russia on the North-Western Syrian region of Idlib not satisfied the requirements of Turkey, and warned that the military operation is “a question of time.”

Erdogan said that Turkey decided to make Idlib safe zone “regardless of cost”, despite the failure of negotiations with Russia, which supports the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

These ads appeared in the background, as Syrian troops backed by Russia are on the offensive, the last big rebel stronghold in the country.