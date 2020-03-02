Erdogan took the place of Obama: Piontkovsky pointed out an interesting point in the war of Turkey against Russia

Future big confrontation between Turkey and Russia is the result of the fact that in recent years the Kremlin has remained without supervision of the “world COP” and feel absolutely unpunished. The Turkish leader, assumed the role of guardian of order and intends to return to Russia “in the frame”. This opinion was expressed by Russian political scientist Andrei Piontkovsky.

“Erdogan is doing the work of “world policeman”, which evaded Obama in September 2012, — says the analyst on his Twitter page. — The failure is Obama’s own “red lines” — more than half a million dead Syrians and millions of refugees, insolent impunity Puylo“.

Recall that Turkey lost in Syria, more than 30 of its troops, after the Russian air force supported the Syrians and attacked a Turkish military convoy. In response, Turkish forces attacked the Syrians, supported by the Russian Federation.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the Russian leader Vladimir Putin and suggested to him not to interfere in the confrontation between Turkish forces and the regime of Bashar al-Assad.

Russian journalist Leonid Radzikhovsky in his interview to “FAKTY” suggested that the war of Russia with Turkey, there will be winners, killed hundreds of people and have to negotiate some kind of truce.

Photo almasdarnews.com

