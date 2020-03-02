Erdogan will fly to Putin after a sharp deterioration in Syria: the date of the meeting

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian leader Vladimir Putin will meet in Moscow. The main issue at the talks will be the situation in Syria in Idlib province.

As reports Radio Freedom, personal meeting of the two presidents is scheduled for Thursday, March 5.

February 28, the two presidents spoke by telephone and discussed the Syrian issue. Erdogan said he offered Putin not to interfere in the confrontation between Turkey and the regime of Bashar al-Assad.

The Turkish foreign Minister insisted on a personal meeting of Erdogan and Putin to reduce tensions in the Syrian province of Idlib. What is happening in the region, read the article “FACTS,” “Russia on the brink of a major war with Turkey.”

