Eredivisie: AZ Alkmaar vs Den Haag live streaming free

AZ Alkmaar vs Den Haag. Forecast for the match of the championship of the Netherlands (March 7, 2020)

We prepared our forecast for the match between AZ and Den Haag, which will be held on March 7 in the 26th round of the Dutch championship. Guests do not win six matches in a row. Will the series be interrupted?

AZ Alkmaar

AZ gained great shape, winning four of their last five matches. This allowed to rise to the second position of the championship, having 53 points in its assets. In the last round, the club defeated the leader of the Ajax championship (2: 0). Cheese farmers also perform excellently in their home territory, winning two previous confrontations.

Due to injuries, defenders Pantelis Hatsidiakoz and Ron Vlaar will not help the team .

Den Haag

Den Haag is currently ranked 17th with 19 points in the arsenal. Throughout six meetings, the “green-yellow” show a terrible result, not winning a single fight. Away wards Alan Pardew act not the best way, having earned only one point in four matches in a row.

One of the experienced strikers of the team Shaquille Pinas will not enter the field, as he received a red card. Top scorer Tomas Necid scored six goals this season.

Statistics

AZ has won two home games in a row.

Den Haag has not won for six matches.

AZ has won in four of its last five meetings.

Forecast

In our opinion, the hosts are clear favorites in this fight. AZ won in four of their last five meetings, the club also acts excellently in their home arena, winning two bouts in a row. “Den Haag” recently shows a terrible result, not winning over six matches. In addition, in six of the seven full-time confrontations in a row, the hosts confidently won.

Our forecast is the Asian handicap (-2) at the AZ for 1.80 in BC Winline.