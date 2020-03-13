Eredivisie: Den Haag vs Fortuna Sittard live streaming free

Den Haag vs Fortuna Sittard. Forecast for the match of the championship of the Netherlands (March 13, 2020)

Read our forecast for the match “Den Haag” – “Fortune”, which will be held on March 13. The home team has never won an opponent this season. Will they be able to avenge past meetings?

Den Haag

Den Haag cannot win for seven consecutive games. Now the club in the league is on the 17th line with 19 points in the piggy bank. In the last five fights, the team of Alan Pardew could not show the proper game, and played twice in a draw and suffered three defeats.

Tomas Necid is the team’s top scorer, he has six goals scored in the league.

Fortuna

“Fortune” did not start the championship in the best way, and now it is showing not the best results. The team is trying to fight for maintaining a residence permit in the elite, but so far it is on the 16th line with 26 points in the asset. The last five games for the club’s fans went terribly, their favorite Sittard squad could not win a single match.

Mark Dimers in Eredivisi was able to score seven goals.

Statistics

“Fortune” for five consecutive games can not win.

Den Haag cannot win for seven consecutive meetings.

“Fortune” away cannot win five games in a row already.

Forecast

In this confrontation, it is difficult to single out a favorite. Both teams perform terribly this season. But, we believe that the home team can win the match. The team is not in the best shape, but the club has already shown that it can win at a bad time for itself. Yes, and the “yellow-green” are clearly tired of losing in face-to-face meetings, will try to correct the current situation.

