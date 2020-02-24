Ero-bots: scientists from Canada has solved the problem with sex in space

An interesting publication on “sex in space” was made by scientists from Canada, to figure out how the space station may well support “psychological well-being and physical health of the team.”

As writes the edition “NV”, candidate of psychological Sciences from Concordia University Simon Oak (Simon Dubé) and expert on digital and artificial intelligence from Laval University Anctil Dave (Dave Anctil) propose to use astronauts and future space tourists sex toys — the so-called ero-bots.

They can be like regular sex-robots and gadgets with virtual reality erotic chat-bots and artificial intelligence. “Ero-bots offer the possibility of intimate relationships with artificial agents that adapt to the needs of their users”, — scientists say. After all, normal sex in space — it is rather difficult, especially in microgravity.

As previously reported “FACTS”, Deputy Director of the Institute of biomedical problems of RAS Valery Bogomolov said that the Soviet and Russian cosmonauts never had sex in orbit, including for scientific purposes.

Photo from Wikipedia.

