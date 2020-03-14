Erotic poems and the book of desires: the highlights of the second edition of “the Bachelor-10”

In the second the tenth edition of the project “the Bachelor” (STB) for the heart of the main character continued to fight 16 girls. It is their chosen Max Mikhailyuk on the first night. It is known that the Bachelor anniversary season — the pilot, the owner of the flight school in Miami. Max is fond of Thai Boxing and loves to drive fast.

– I want my beloved led an active lifestyle, he said.

At the time of the project, all the participants set in a large mansion near Kiev. First, who is there visiting, has become a leading reality Grigoriy Reshetnik. Eight girls that have not talked with max, went immediately to meet him.

– I do not know how to please a man, if there are eight “chickens” — surprised the owner of the modeling Agency and the poet was Given.

– I think one of us will not return from this meeting, — said Nastya.

The first group date Max set at karting.

– Love the speed and I think the girls will too, ‘said the Bachelor.

– You are waiting for the competition, has solved the mystery of the Gregory. — Each will be paired with the Bachelor.

But before you start, the presenter invited the girls to write in the “checkbook” your deepest desires that will be fulfilled only for the one that will travel the fastest.

The appearance of max caused a stir among the participants. Many wondered what was in the box, which went to Lena as a gift from the Bachelor. It turned out that it was the keys to the apartment in Kiev max.

— So you could come to me if you need be,said the Bachelor.

The competition’s rules was that Max will be sitting behind the wheel of a go-kart blindfolded. And control its movements will be the girl.

– It was very fun, — said Alina after a trip and offered to talk to max alone.

Alina said that she has three degrees and she’s working for the biggest textile company in Ukraine.

– I thought you were a professional singer, ‘said the Bachelor, alluding to her present song on the first night.

– I just like music, — Alina admitted and burst into tears, said that two years ago on the sidewalk, she was hit by a car.

– But two years have passed, and I sit here — cheered the girl. — It’s all over now.

– Alina seemed very emotional and honest, — shared his impression of Max.

– My first impression of max was wrong, admitted the “FACTS” Alina. — He has a very kind and relaxed smile, easy to talk to even the most intimate topics. You know, some of the girls said I was too young look. But, actually, I a lot have survived and are now ready to begin its history with a “clean slate”.

Decided to invite a Bachelor to have a Frank conversation and Kristina. The girl said she had recently returned from Greece where she worked as a teacher.

– After our meeting, I want to know max more, she confessed.

Best in competition at the karting was Lena, which received a “cheque book” desires.

Max asked the girl in a Frank conversation.

– Want to be cared about, don’t like to command men, confessed Lena.

– We had no interaction with you, decided Bachelor. — Do not waste time.

– As you say, only she said.

After returning to the remaining girls, Max gave the first rose of the second air Christine. Participants immediately noted that the Bachelor is not indifferent to it.

Girls in the house was surprised to see in the hands of Kristina rose.

— Demure and reach the finals,— said Leia.

On the first individual date, Max invited Natasha. During this meeting, the couple had the opportunity to learn about each other much more. However, they had to pass a series of tests.

— With the help of Grisha, I prepared the most spontaneous date night,‘said the Bachelor.

– I was not prepared for it, worried Natasha. — The dress did not have time to wear!

In one of the shopping centers the pair had to go through several tests for a limited amount of time to pick up clothes for a date, and also to take care of hanging out. But did Max and Natasha separately. The task of each was to make decisions quickly, which then affected the future evening.

Natasha and Max

The selection of girls was frankly surprised the Bachelor — she appeared before him in evening dress, and… parachute suit.

– You look great! — said Max.

The couple had a romantic dinner on the floor by candlelight.

He said that his father was an air traffic controller and he passed on the love of flying by inheritance. Natasha Pope served in the airborne troops, and the girl a few times jumped with a parachute.

See also: the Bachelor’s very charming, and the girls immediately turned on all your charms, Grigoriy Reshetnik

– I love spontaneity, — said the Bachelor.

At a time when Max and Natasha were on a date, Gregory Reshetnik invited the girls to dive into the world of emotional subtleties. Each participant took turns pulling a piece of paper with the name of a particular emotion and recalled instances in their relationship when they experienced that feeling.

I love these games is the ability to know better than others— honestly Given.

Julia talked about her past relationship with a man who was older than her 20 years. Anya admitted that ex-boyfriend beat her.

I was afraid for my life,— said the girl. — But, when you love, forgive all. I feel justified in it. I sewed up the head, I was beating all over the body. I didn’t know who to ask for help.

The frankness of the bachelorette all stunned!

The date max and Natasha ended with a slow dance and rose delivery.

Thanks for coming in,‘said Max, giving the girl a flower. — First time I’m having dinner on the floor with the girl in the parachute suit.

On the eve of the ceremony of the roses, Gregory gave max a verse written by Dana. The girl is the only one who has not communicated with the Bachelor.

– My poetry is erotic fantasies, admitted Dana. — I’m ready for the most unexpected sexual experimentation.

Dana

Each of the participants wrote for Maxim a greeting, confessing their desires.

– The rose ceremony is a hard choice, ‘said Maxim. — Not meant to offend anyone.

The bachelor invited her for a walk Dan, for which he had a surprise. Max made a telescope to look at the stars.

– Want to find my man and start a new phase of his life, admitted Maxim.

Following the conversation, Max asked Anna, Lena and Vika.

– I liked your persistence in video — told the girls Max. — You all wanted to talk to me.

– I’d like to go with you to a fast food restaurant, suddenly said Anna.

Max was invited to an individual conversation and Leia, but the participant was unable to interest a single.

– The girl pays too much attention to their appearance, — commented on the departure of Leah Max.

First on the ceremony of the roses the flower has got been Given. After talking with Lena, Max released her with a project. It was not clear why the girl never had a key to his apartment.

– I think you’re just not interested, ‘said Max.

– I think Max is the best of all ten Singles of the project, recognized Lena and handed the key to the apartment of max Dana.

– The rose ceremony is one of the most difficult episodes of the project, — admitted “FACTS” Grigoriy Reshetnik. — Usually in front of her worried not just the contestants and the Bachelor, but the whole crew. And the closer the project to the end, the more intense becomes this moment. I told all this to max, so I think with the excitement it will be to cope a little easier.

Participation in the project continued thirteen girls.

In an interview with “FACTS,” the 24-year-old Alina Lyashuk frankly admitted, what came to the project “the Bachelor” and shared his impressions from max.

Photos of STB

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter