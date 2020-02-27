“Escape from Pretoria”: out Ukrainian trailer for the new movie with Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe in the new film. Photo: YouTube

In the network appeared the Ukrainian official trailer of the movie “Escape from Pretoria” directed by Francis Annan.

The film is based on real events. In the 1970s during apartheid activist Tim Jenkin, played by Daniel Radcliffe, goes to prison severe regime. He, along with two prisoners fellow freedom fighters, develops a cunning escape plan, which is carried out almost impossible.

The film also starred Daniel Webber, Ian HART, Nathan page, Stephen hunter and mark Leonard winter. The film was based on the book one of the real escapees, Tim Jenkin, released in 2003.

“Escape from Pretoria” was shot in Australia. Interestingly, there is some time spent and Jenkin advising Radcliffe relative emphasis and other aspects of the film. He also played a cameo role in the film.

The premiere will take place in Ukraine on 26 March.

LeMonade offers to see the trailer of the film.

LeMonade previously wrote that Daniel Radcliffe recalled how he was once mistaken for a homeless man.

Also, we reported that Nicolas cage is fighting with the killer in the trailer for “Chain murders“.