Escaped to America assumption the daughter accused the mother in pursuit

The daughter of a famous singer Lyubov Uspenskaya, Tatyana Plaksina, who escaped after the scandal in the United States, gave his first interview. Specially for her in Los Angeles came to the Russian journalist Dmitry Borisov. The interview was shown in the program “Let them talk”. The journalist claims that Tatiana was absolutely adequate, in good shape, but very much upset with the mother.

She says that the star mother never considered her opinion, didn’t share her Hobbies, criticized her songs and passion for painting. It oppressed the girl, she felt dependence on stellar mom. Once again, Tatiana said that the mother “stabbed her in drugs.”

“I went, doing my life, creativity, health. On me pour dirt. One of those people governess Folk who raised me. She collected my suitcase before my departure to Los Angeles, folded sweaters for dad, I gave her his picture as a sign of reconciliation. It is asking me for forgiveness for what she said in my address: I am sick and I should be treated. Fly — and then Ludonka on TV screaming that I was sick. People just depends on my mom, and does not deviate from this relationship…” — said Plaksin.

She does not understand why the mother began to tell the media about the accident, sharing details of her condition.

“Let people know when I don’t like this, and after a while, when I would pass rehabilitation… After that I could no longer keep his protest to himself. I got shouted down, interrupted, I was not allowed to do concerts, to communicate with people. I see that against me there is a kind of war. All over the clinic, where I was locked up…”, — says Tatiana.

She did not hesitate to voice inputs from the discharge diagnoses, which she put in private clinics, where it was at the insistence of his mother. In particular, they were caused by the use of narcotic drugs.

“Attempts to heal others by touch. It is a criminal, scared?” — outraged Plaksina. “Episodes of stripped in public. A lie, was barefoot”, — says Tanya.

“The dependence syndrome cannabinoids. Chronic schizophreniform psychosis caused by the consumption of cannabinoids” — read the diagnosis.

Tatiana says that now the mother is trying to control her life. According to her, people watching her Dormition and in the United States, reading her personal correspondence in social networks.

“I really want to think safe. I live with this fear of persecution. It does not pass so quickly. Of course, I still get scared”, says Tatiana.

To a journalist’s question whether she loves mom, Tatiana, after a pause answered in the negative.

Obviously, the assumption was painful to hear such words from the only daughter. On interview, the singer responded on his page on Instagram. Love Zalmanovna called the program the next portion of “twisted dirty Laundry” and dedicated this great post, post a photo in the arms of her daughter.

“The program “Let them talk” has surpassed all my expectations! Under the slogans of some help, they only continue to destroy what is left after everything happened. In the Tanya, in me, in us all. Apparently, to somehow “recapture” the trip to America and a “fee” for my daughter in the amount of 15 thousand dollars, the program they decided to turn into a series, giving batch all the dirt that spend. I, as a man who lived in a situation which is now actively exaggerate, very funny to watch this auction. Under the hammer, at an exorbitant price just left another portion of the twisted dirty Laundry!”, resented the assumption.

We will remind, Tatyana Plaksina escaped from his mother’s house in Moscow and gave a controversial interview about physical violence. Then she went back under the roof of her kind and even asked her for forgiveness. But still decided to flee to the United States, to the father.

From Los Angeles Tatiana has published a strange video in which I behaved not quite adequately.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter