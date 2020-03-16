Eskisehirspor Vs Adana Demirspor live streaming free for the Turkish Super Lig

Eskisehirspor Vs Adanademirspor. Forecast for the match of the championship of Turkey (March 16, 2020)

In the 28th round, Eskisehirspor and Adanademirspor will meet on March 16. We have prepared our forecast. The hosts did not win for six meetings. Will the series be interrupted?

Eskisehirspor

Eskisehirspor in six games in a row shows a terrible result, losing in five of them. In the last round, the “red lightning” broke the world with Osmanlispor (1: 1), which led the club to 18th place with 17 points in the asset. The team of Ismail Kartal is also weak in the native arena , having lost in three matches in a row.

Forward Emre Gural left the team and transferred to Turkucci Munich.

Adanademirspor

Adanademirspor is in seventh place with 42 points in its piggy bank. In the previous confrontation, Osman Özkeilu’s wards were defeated by Akhisarspor (2: 3), which is in fourth position. Thus, the club interrupted a series of four win-win meetings. Away “blue-blue” plays impressive, not losing in four of the five bouts in a row.

Mehmed Acuse’s top scorer scored eight goals this season.

Statistics

Eskisehirspor has not won over six matches.

Adanademirspor have not lost in four of their last five guest meetings.

Adanademispor does not lose in five of six full-time fights in a row.

Forecast

In our opinion, the guests will prevail in this confrontation. For this, the team has all the resources. In four of the five away matches, Osman Özkeilu’s team does not know defeat. The game also develops great in full-time fights, the “blue-blue” did not lose in five of the last six fights.

Our forecast is the victory of Adanademirspor + total over (2.5) for 2.19 in BC 1xBet.