Espanyol vs Wolves: live streaming free for the Europa League

Espanyol vs Wolves: forecast for the Europa League match (February 27, 2020)

Wolverhampton defeated Espanyol at home, but whether the Wolves will be able to repeat success in Barcelona on February 27 – you will find the answer in our forecast. How will the match end?

Espanyol

Espanyol had no problems in the group stage of the Europa League, confidently winning their group. However, in the championship of Spain, the Abelardo team fails – after 25 rounds, it takes the last place in the table. The parrots are five points behind the saving line 17, which is certainly a problem, given how rarely they manage to win.

In the final round, Espanyol lost 1: 2 to Valladolid, having suffered the 14th defeat of the season.

Wolves

Wolverhampton also got into the playoffs of the Europa League without any problems – despite the fact that the “wolves” lost the first place to “Brahe”, they got the third “Slovan” by nine points. In the Premier League, the Nunu Santo team is still the eighth in the table – only two points separate it from the Europa League zone.

Having beaten Norwich in the final round 3-0, the Wolves extended the series without defeat to four matches.

Statistics

In the first match, Wolverhampton beat Espanyol 4-0

Wolves have not lost in any of the last four matches – two wins and two draws

In only one of its last seven home matches did Espanyol win

Forecast

Espanyol tried to fight Wolverhampton in the first match, but in the end it all ended in defeat, so today there is practically no intrigue. In this situation, the “parrots” are unlikely to try to do a miracle – ahead of them they have the most critical segment of the championship and they are planning to spend their energy there, therefore, the guests have a great chance to consolidate their success.

We believe that guests are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) at Wolverhampton . Winline BC offers such an outcome with a coefficient of 1.87