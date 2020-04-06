Ester Exposito (Elite) and Alejandro Speitzer prove that they are well and as a couple !

Share on Facebook

Ester Exposito and Alejandro Speitzer have been by the paparazzi. The couple was caught during a session of kisses.

Ester Exposito alias Carla in Elite is in a relationship with Alejandro Speitzer. For those who wish to review it with Alvaro Rico (Polo in Elite), this is not going to occur !

In Elite, Carla and Polo are as a couple during the first season. In real life, the two actors are also out together ! But in October 2019 Alavaro Rico confessed to no longer being with the beautiful actress.

“I’ve lived with Ester, because we are no longer together, even if I still love it a lot, was a good ” ad you it on Instagram.

After one year relationship, the two actors are separated. The reason for this ? Jobs time which are no longer compatible, but is this the only reason ?

This rupture had not pleased the fans of the series Spanish. They all had hope that the couple is reform. But this time it is well finished ! Ester Exposito is again in love.

Ester Exposito is in a relationship with Alejandro Speitzer

The beautiful actress is indeed well with the actor in the series El Club on Netflix. Something funny, the young man is a childhood friend of Danna Paola (Read Elite).

Moreover, Ester Exposito would be with him since last October. Coincidence or not, this date also corresponds to that of his break-up with Alvaro.

The actress would she have left to be with his new love ? If they have not formalized their relationship clichés circulating in gossip magazines.

The couple has been photographed several times in Tulum in Mexico kissing. No doubt, therefore, about the nature of their relationship !

Ester Exposito appears to have well and truly forgotten his old buddy and seems very in love with his beautiful brown of 24 years. Waiting for an official photo on their accounts on Instagram to confirm all of this.