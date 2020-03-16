Ester Expósito (Elite) strikes a pose for Seventeen magazine Mexico !

Share on Facebook

Ester Expósito has cracked users ! The star Elite has done a shoot for a fashion magazine. And the result is canon !

Ester Expósito meeting a huge success on the web. In fact, the actress Elite impresses the viewers with his photos. And his last photo shoot has put everyone of agreement. We’ll let you discover !

Ester Expósito is at the heart of the news ! In fact, the young woman has made her comeback in the season 3 Elite on Netflix. And as always, the Marquise has not left netizens indifferent !

The pretty blonde is still fascinating to both fans of the series. It must be said that his performance as an actress is remarkable. Difficult then move to the side of his enigmatic character.

Ester Expósito does not, however, her role of an actress. In fact, the young woman of 20 years is also a model. She realized so many shootings mode. We love it !

The it-girl has just collaborate with Seventeen magazine. She has shared the result on Instagram. What delight his many fans !

Ester Expósito sublime : it puts everyone in agreement !

The actress is revealed in a series of shots. Then we can discover it with many looks. Glamorous dress, dress casual, or a whole streetwear… the bomb was the sensation !

In fact, internet users are more than 60 000 to like the photo. But that’s not all ! They have also complimented the pretty blonde.

“She is an amazing beauty “,” A hottie “, ” strike “, ” What charm “ can be read in the comments. No doubt : Ester Expósito unanimous ! It must be said that the star is sublime !

The young woman has managed to conquer the hearts of the internet users. And yet, as her character Carla does not always unanimity at the screen.

Anyway, Ester Expósito does not leave anyone indifferent. And the Marquee is all the rage on Instagram. Internet users are more than 10 million follow ! And you, what do you think of the actress ?