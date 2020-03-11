Estonia announced the start of the economic crisis in the country

The government of Estonia announced that the country began economic crisis, and the situation deteriorated sharply in the last two months. This was stated by Minister of Finance Martin Helme, reports ERR.

“The figures show that this sharp drop from 2008. And this will have consequences in real life. The balance of the enterprises sharply reduced, and banks will begin to withdraw loans or require additional collateral. Enterprises that Finance themselves by issuing bonds, will no longer be able to do it,” – said the Minister.

Helme noted that such a bad situation in the economy as it is now, never was.

“We see that all happened within two months, in the European context to two weeks. The first conclusion is that such a bad “visibility,” as now in the economy we never had. We are not able to predict what will happen in two weeks, two months,” – said the head of Department.

According to him, Western countries now find themselves in much more difficult situation than during the 2008 crisis.