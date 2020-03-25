EU calls on Russia admission to teritoriju ORDO due to coronavirus

The European Union appealed to Russia and it is under control to fighters with the requirement to provide access across the line of demarcation for the representatives of the observation mission of the OSCE and humanitarian organizations against the backdrop of a pandemic coronavirus.

This is stated in a statement released on Wednesday statement of the press Secretary of the EU high representative for the common foreign and security policy Josep Borrell.

From March 21, members of the armed forces denied the access of Special monitoring mission (SMM) of the OSCE in the areas controlled by the Ukrainian government.

In addition, UN organizations, non-governmental organizations and the international Committee of the red cross (ICRC) are faced with difficulties of access across the line of contact, says the EU.

“It is extremely important to Russia and Russian-backed armed groups has provided SMM OSCE, UN organizations, non-governmental organizations and the ICRC, the freedom of movement across the line of contact,” – said in a statement.

In accordance with its mandate, the CMM must have safe, reliable and unimpeded access throughout Ukraine, including the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions that are temporarily out of the control of the government, insist in the EU.

“Unimpeded access of the mission to and from the state control areas is important to provide reliable information about events on the ground, as foreseen in the Minsk agreements, and to ensure the implementation of its mandate on the entire territory of the country”, – said in a statement.

The EU stressed that SMM adapted their monitoring in response to the global outbreak COVID-19.

“In the current environment it is even more important to continue to be delivered humanitarian assistance to people in these areas. UN agencies, NGOs and the international Committee of the red cross should have unhindered access to those in need throughout the territory of Donbass”, – reads the statement.