EU for a month closes the entry into the Schengen area

To contain the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, the European Union plans to impose restrictions on entry to the Schengen area for citizens of third countries. It is proposed that the moratorium remained in force for the next 30 days with possibility of extension and referred to those visits which do not fall under the category of “highest priority.”

A proposal to the heads of EU member States have asked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “Our health care system faces enormous pressure… the less trips, the better we can contain the virus“, she said.

“I propose that the heads of state and government to introduce temporary restrictions on incidental trips to the EU“, — said von der Leyen. The exception is proposed to make the visits of diplomats, traveling with the purpose of family reunification, as well as for physicians, the following to the affected regions.

The offer was addressed to the leaders of the countries of the Schengen area, as well as five European States outside the Schengen area.

The @EU_Commission presents guidelines on border measures & proposes: 1⃣Green lanes/fast lanes giving priority to essential transport to keep the mobility sector going & ensure economic continuity 2⃣Temporary restriction on non-essential travel to the EU (30 days) pic.twitter.com/9bda9MntF0 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 16, 2020

In parallel, the EU propose to simplify freight, if it concerns food, medical equipment, remedies. Member States of the EU are encouraged to think about the “green corridor” for such primary goods.

We will remind, the world health organization declared the European center of the pandemic coronavirus. In the European region, the virus is spreading more actively than in China at the beginning of the outbreak. European countries are accustomed to live in conditions of quarantine.

Photo europeword.com

