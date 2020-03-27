EU leaders are preparing “Marshall plan”

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Лидеры Евросоюза готовят "план Маршалла"

Thursday, March 26, leaders of the European Union for pandemic coronavirus discussed a package of measures to stimulate the economy, similar to the “Marshall plan”. This was stated by the head of the European Council Charles Michel, Politico reports.

Prior to that, discussed the incentive strategy with the ambassadors of the countries-participants of EU.

“And when I say “Marshall plan”, I mean serious ambitions,” he added.

He also stressed that the damage from the economic shock means that “we must be very active, very soon.” Michelle said that the European plan is to mobilize the capital of the EU.

Maria Batterbury

