EU opens free access to its digital library

The library’s management of the European Union on the backdrop of the spread of coronavirus decided to open free access to its digital library, reports RIA “Novosti”.

In this library there are about 70 thousand digitized modern books on law, Economics, policies, profrazvitie, linguistics, communications, personnel management, and other topics.

By this action the EU wants to help the researchers, teachers and students as well as professionals associated with the activities of the EU in crisis due COVID-19.

Free access will be open until mid-June.