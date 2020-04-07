Eugene Mishka about his attitude to politics

The Studio “Kvartal 95”, a friend of President Vladimir Zelensky and Eugene Mishka said he would not go into politics and run for mayor of Kiev.

“About 2 months ago, my friend Sascha sent me a photo of the postcard that was distributed in some region of Kiev. There is a list of people who are supposedly running for mayor of Kiev. Under 8-m number — Yevgeniy Koshevoy from the party “servant of the people”. How can you deceive people? I the party doesn’t have, never running or going. I will not go in mayors of Kiev and will remain in place. This is my official statement,” said Mishka in an interview with “Ukrainian truth”.

He noted that he does not see himself in politics and is not interested in political themes.

“I am not a political expert, never interested in politics to want to get there. Now many political experts divorced. Sorry, I think that we have a country that all his life for independence brought political strategists, politicians and all the rest. Directly in all walks of life understand one hundred percent.”

The next elections of Kyiv mayor to be held in October 2020.