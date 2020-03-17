Euro 2020 postponed for a year: what have you decided on the Champions League and Europa League

Tuesday, March 17, the European Union of football associations (UEFA) held a videoconference with participation of heads of all 55 members of the organization, as well as representatives from the European leagues, players ‘ Union FIFPro and the club associations of the Old world.

In connection with the pandemic coronavirus UEFA made the official decision to postpone Euro 2020 summer 2021 (the tournament will be held from 11 June to 11 July). Recall that the European championship on football with participation of the national team of Ukraine was to be held from 12 June to 12 July 2020 12 European cities (London, Munich, Baku, Rome, Bucharest, Dublin, Copenhagen, Budapest, Glasgow, Bilbao, Amsterdam and Saint Petersburg).

The updated club world Cup, which FIFA regards as a kind of rehearsal for the 2022 world Cup in Qatar probably will take the summer of 2021 to December this year.

In addition, the duels the knockout stages of the Champions League and Europa League will be held in normal mode (a new calendar will be negotiated and approved later, but we already know that the play-off round will be held on the weekend, the UEFA Europa League final — June 24, Champions League — 27 June). Recall that in the Champions League to stop the competition determined the four quarterfinalist (“Atalanta”, “Leipzig”, “PSG” and “athletic”), and return matches of 1/8 final of Juventus V Lyon, Manchester city, real Madrid, Barcelona, Napoli and Bayern Munich — Chelsea to be managed. As for the Europa League, there they are going to play six of the first eight meetings of the 1/8 finals (matches, “Seville” — “Roma” and “inter” — “Getafe” was canceled).

Note also that all the members of the League offered to play tournaments, Championships and Cups of the countries until the end of June 2020 (the game — in the middle of the week) and to move the March friendly matches of national teams, and the playoffs of the League of Nations in June 2020 (Ukraine was supposed to play friendlies on March 27 in Saint-Denis, France and on the 31st in chorzów — Poland).

By the way, the championship and Cup of Ukraine, which decided the semi-finalists, according to the decision of the Executive Committee of the UAF suspended and will be finished when the situation with coronavirus stabiliziruemost.

.

Photo uefa.com

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter