Europa League: Arsenal vs Olympiacos live streaming free

Arsenal vs Olympiacos

Arsenal – Olympiacos. Forecast of Maxim Kalinichenko (February 27, 2020)

The former midfielder of Spartak and the national team of Ukraine, and now an expert on the site Maxim Kalinichenko shares his forecast for the match of the Europa League Arsenal – Olympiakos.

Arsenal missed only in one of the last four matches, but will the Gunners be able to play reliably in defense and against Olympiacos?

Arsenal is far from having its best season – the gunners clearly relied on a ticket to the Champions League, but so far they are far from their goal. After 27 rounds, the team of Mikel Arteta is in ninth place in the Premier League table, losing seven to Chelsea fourth, but Arsenal can also make it through the victory in the Europa League, where it has already taken the first step to success.

Olympiacos proved to be quite worthy in the group stage of the Champions League – the team of Pedro Martins could not oppose anything to Bayern and Tottenham, but won the third place at the Red Star. However, it will be very difficult for the Greeks to go through Arsenal now – a 0-1 home defeat leaves them with a minimum of chances for the 1/8 finals.

Arsenal is gradually emerging from the crisis and showing a much more stable game than in the first round – if Artyet manages to maintain this attitude of the players, it is quite possible that the gunners will still be involved in the struggle for a place in the first four. However, the Europa League is also a priority tournament for Arsenal and today they will most likely play in a very concentrated manner – recently the Gunners have been on the defensive in full order.

I propose to put Arsenal on a dry victory for a coefficient of 2.65 in 1xBet.

