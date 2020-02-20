Europa League: Bayer v Porto live stream, preview, betting tips

Bayer v Porto live stream

Bayer v Porto: prediction and betting on the Europa League match (February 20, 2020)

Bayer have won the last three matches, but whether the pharmacists will be able to deal with Porto on February 20 – we prepared our forecast. How will the teams play?

Bayer

For Bayer, the European Cup season began in the Champions League, where Juventus, Atlético and Moscow Lokomotiv were with him. As a result, despite all the difficulties, the “pharmacists” were able to finish third, having passed the Italians and Spaniards ahead and ahead of Lokomotiv by only three points.

In the Bundesliga, the team of Peter Bosz has not yet been successful – after 22 rounds it is only in fifth place in the table. Nevertheless, the bet on the finish in the first four is definitely made by Bayer – up to the fourth Borussia from Mönchengladbach he only needs two points. In the last round, Bayer beat the Union 3-2: scoring a third victory in a row.

Porto

Porto failed to break into the Champions League and ended up in the group stage of the Europa League, where they competed with Young Boys, Rangers and Feyenoord. Despite the fact that the team of Sergio Conceisau was considered a clear favorite of the quartet, she had to compete for leadership – two victories at the finish provided the “dragons” with a ticket to the playoffs.

In the Portuguese championship, “Porto” had serious problems until recently – “Benfica” had a very serious advantage and seemed almost inaccessible. Nevertheless, in a face-to-face meeting, the “dragons” beat the “eagles” with a score of 3: 2, after which the leader made another misfire, which allowed the “Port” to approach him at a distance of one point.

Statistics

Bayer have won their last three matches

In only one of the last 10 matches, Porto missed more than one goal

In six matches of the group stage of the Champions League Bayer managed to score only five goals

Forecast

Bayer is currently in good shape and will probably strive to achieve the maximum result in the home game, but it is unlikely that the pharmacists will take much risk, given the value of a goal conceded in their field. The same can be said about Porto – “dragons” pay maximum attention to defense and today they are unlikely to back down from their style.

In our opinion, the guests will not be able to win and the match will not be productive. We offer a combined forecast – Bayer will not lose + total is less than (3.5) goals . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.87