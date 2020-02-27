Europa League: Benfica vs Shakhtar Donetsk live streaming free

Benfica vs Shakhtar Donetsk live streaming free

Benfica vs Shakhtar Donetsk. Forecast of Maxim Kalinichenko

The former midfielder of Spartak and the national team of Ukraine, and now an expert on the site Maxim Kalinichenko shares his forecast for the Europa League match Benfica – Shakhtar Donetsk.

Shakhtar and Benfica in the first match scored three goals for two, but should we expect extravaganza in Lisbon?

“Benfica has recently seriously handed over as football – the Eagles have lost the advantage gained by sweat and blood over Porto in the championship. At the moment, the team of Bruno Lage is leading in the Portuguese championship, but Porto is only one point apart, which deprives the Eagles of the right to make a mistake.

After losing to Shakhtar in the Europa League, Benfica barely beat Zhil Vicente in the championship, interrupting a series of four matches without victories.

Shakhtar, unlike their current rival, have no problems in the national championship – the team of Luis Kashtru is the leader in the Ukrainian Premier League table with a margin of 14 points from the second Dynamo. In the home game, the Pitmen made a number of traditional mistakes in defense, but a powerful attack allowed them to win 2: 1, which is to be defended in Lisbon.

Benfica interrupted a series without victories a few days ago, but it is unlikely that this local success will seriously transform the team – in defense, the “eagles” make a lot of mistakes, and Shakhtar may not forgive these mistakes. Nevertheless, in the attack the hosts are more or less stable and the main bet will most likely be made on it, so there is every chance of seeing an open, productive football.

I propose to put on both goals and total more than (2.5) goals for a coefficient of 2.09 in 1x bet.

