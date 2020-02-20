Europa League: CFR Cluj vs Sevilla live streaming free

CFR Cluj vs Sevilla live streaming free

Cluj – Sevilla: forecast for the Europa League match (February 20, 2020)

Sevilla cannot win four games in a row, but whether Cluj will take advantage of the rival crisis on February 20 – in the forecast we estimated the likelihood of a sensation. How will the teams play?

CFR Cluj

“Cluj” clearly relied on reaching the playoffs and eventually achieved its goal – contrary to all forecasts, Dan Petrescu’s team finished in second place. The “railway workers” were ahead of formidable rivals in the person of “Lazio” and “Renna”, and the leader “Celtic” lost only one point – this result of the group stage can certainly be considered successful.

Seville

“Sevilla” had no problems in its group – APOEL, “Karabakh” and “Dudelange” were clearly inferior to the “Nervionians” in the class, which ultimately was reflected in the numbers. The team of Julen Lopetegui in five rounds scored 15 points and allowed herself to relax in the final match with the Cypriots, giving them a minimal victory.

Sevilla is still fifth in the championship, but lags behind the Champions League zone only due to additional indicators.

Statistics

In only one of the last three matches, “Cluj” managed to win

Cluj have not scored in any of the last two matches

Sevilla scored five victories in six group stage matches

Forecast

“Cluj” is hard to get out of vacation – in three matches of the championship after the winter break, the “railroad” won only one victory, showing football not the best quality. Sevilla also holds their last matches without much success, but the Nervionians are on the go and have a serious class advantage, this should be enough to win in Romania.

In our opinion, the hosts have no chance. Forecast – the victory of Seville . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.99