Europa League: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Basel Live Stream

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Basel: forecast for the Europa League match (March 12, 2020)

Basel have not lost in their last three matches, but whether Eintracht will be able to interrupt this series on March 12, you will find the answer in our forecast. How will the teams play?

Eintracht Fr

Eintracht is not conducting its most successful season in the Bundesliga – Adi Hutter ‘s team is only 12th in the table for 25 rounds. Much more successful are the “eagles” playing in the Europa League – having overcome the group stage, they have fallen into a very difficult opponent in the person of “Salzburg”.

Nevertheless, already in the first match, Eintracht made a serious bid for the pass, beating the Austrians 4: 1 on their field. In the return match, the “eagles” not without difficulty kept the draw 2: 2 and took a step further.

Will not play : Dost, Fernandez, Torro.

Basel

Basel, as well as its current rival, does not justify fans’ forecasts in the national championship – the team of Marcel Koller is only the third in the table. Nevertheless, Young Boys and St. Gallen have five points more and probably Basel still makes a bet on the championship.

In the 1/16 finals, “Basel” was lucky with a draw – he got the Cyprus APOEL. After the away victory 3-0, Koller’s team completely killed the intrigue, but 1-0 defeated the opponent in his own field.

Will not play : Zuffi, Ademi, Bois.

Statistics

Eintracht Gets Five Wins In Last Six Home Games

In the last six away matches, Basel suffered four defeats

In just one of the last nine home matches, Eintracht scored less than two goals

Forecast

Eintracht plays a nondescript game in the Bundesliga, but in the Europa League, the Hutter team looks completely different, showing bright, productive football. Obviously, the rival of the Eagles today is not their simple one – Basel is an experienced European cup fighter and will fight for the victory today.

Nevertheless, in their field, the “eagles” show killer results, scoring goals against the opponents in batches, so it makes sense to give preference to them, especially since Basel is far from sinless this season.

In our opinion, the guests have no chance. The forecast is the victory of Eintracht . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.70