Europa League, FC Basel vs APOEL Nicosia: live stream, preview, prediction

We offer our forecast for the Europa League match, in which Basel will host APOEL on February 27th. Will this game become a regular formality after 3-0 in Cyprus?

Basel

The Swiss vice champion won the first match of the confrontation without any problems, for which we made a prediction, and today he has three goals in reserve, but he is unlikely to play defense before his fans.

In the Super League of the country, watches and cheese, “ Basel ” has 40 points and after 23 rounds he got 12 victories. In the Sunday match, the “ children ” tied with “Servette” (2: 2) and for the last five rounds they got only one victory, which few could give a forecast .

APOEL

After losing in the Europa League, on Sunday, APOEL unexpectedly lost to Paphos (0: 2) on the road, but this did not affect the third position of the guests who were already selected in the playoffs. The “ yellow-blue ” asset has 11 victories and five world victories, while they have the second indicator of the island in defense (15 goals conceded).

The distance to the first “Anorthosis” is only five points, but after the flight from LE they will be able to fully concentrate on the domestic championship. In today’s match, the islanders have no losses.

Statistics

Basel have lost 5 of their last 7 home matches

APOEL did not score in 5 of 6 last away matches

The last full-time match ended with the victory of Basel (3-0)

Forecast

The guests have practically no chance of success, but Basel is not particularly relaxed , given the bad statistics of recent home matches. We assume that the teams will play open football – the guests have nothing to lose, and for the hosts, the attacking style is one of their favorites. We assume goals in this meeting, on which we propose to play a bet.

Our forecast is the total is greater than (2.5) and we bet on it through BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 2.08

Bet on the outcome – Basel victory for 1.89