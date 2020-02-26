Europa League: Gent vs Roma, live stream, preview, prediction

Gent vs Roma. Forecast (CF. 2.43) for the Europa League match (February 27, 2020)

We present the forecast for the Europa League match, in which on February 27 Gent receives Roma. Will Italians be able to maintain their advantage? – the answer is in our material.

Gent

In the first match, “ Gent ” lost, but did not concede to the opponent in terms of statistics and a thirst for victory, but no luck, but “Roma” showed character and scored the only winning goal in the 13th minute – kept the winning score and, most importantly, not missed.

In the Jules League league match Sunday, the “ buffaloes ” defeated Saint-Treiden (4: 1), for which we made a prediction and settled in second place, but nine points are already separating them from the first “Brugge”.

Roma

The sixth team of last season Serie A on Sunday declassed Lecce (4-0), having shipped two unanswered goals in each half, which brought the Roman club 42 points and a six-point comfortable break with Napoli.

Fans have been waiting for this victory for a long time – the “ yellow-red ” betrayed a series of defeats from three consecutive fights. The attack of the “ wolves ” managed to score 47 goals, of which 12 were in the asset of the team’s best sniper – Dzeko.

In the Italian Cup, “ Roma ” bought out unsuccessfully, losing in the quarterfinals to “Juventus” (1: 3).

Statistics

“Gent” has never lost this season in home games

Gent scores 20 matches in a row

Roma lost three away games in a row

The last personal match ended with the victory of “Roma” (1: 0)

Forecast

Bookmakers rated the odds of today’s rivals as equal. In our opinion, “ Gent ” is in no way inferior to the unstable “ Roma ”, and in some lines even surpasses the opponent. We expect a tough match, and one goal can decide the fate of a ticket to the next stage.

Our forecast is the victory of Ghent with a handicap (0) and put it on this line BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 2.43