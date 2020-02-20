Europa League: Getafe vs Ajax live streaming, preview, betting odds

Getafe vs Ajax live streaming

Getafe – Ajax. Forecast (CF. 3.50) for the match of the Europa League (February 20, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the Europa League match, in which Getafe will receive Ajax on February 20. What to expect from a duel of the leaders of the leading European championships? – the answer is in this material.

Getafe

The fifth team in Spain lost the last match of La Liga to Barcelona (1: 2), but this did not affect the tournament position – the third position and two points handicap over fellow countrymen from Atlético. “ City ” achieved such heights after a brilliant series of four victories in a row, in which they did not miss a single goal, but scored nine.

The “ Spanish Chelsea ” has the fourth line of defense in the home championship, and this is less than one goal conceded per match.

In the Getafe infirmary, it’s almost empty, except for Manoilovich , who still cannot overcome a back injury.

Ajax

” Ajax ” has arrived in Madrid as a traditional leader of the championship of the Netherlands and has six points ahead of the second “AZ”. The guests have a fantastic attack performance – 65 goals scored, and the defense, like today’s opponent, has less than one goal conceded in a duel.

In the last two games, the “ Ajaxids ” won two dry victories, defeating “Valveik” (3-0) on Sunday, for which we made a prediction .

In today’s match in the infirmary of the “ Jews” there are five players, including Veltman , Promes and Neres , and Onana will miss the game due to the exhaustion of yellow cards.

Statistics

Teams did not draw more than 14 matches

Getafe have not missed in 7 of their last 10 home matches

In 8 of the last 10 away matches of Ajax, at least three goals were scored

Opponents will hold the first full-time match in history

Forecast

Bookmakers do not see the favorite in this match, and two irreconcilable teams converge on the field with a powerful defense line and the same line of attack. The match can be recommended for viewing and fans at Alfonso Pires will not be bored.

In our opinion, a lot of struggle awaits us, which will probably be reflected in the yellow cards, and a draw in this game will completely suit the guests.

Our forecast is a draw and put it on the line of BC 1x Bet with a coefficient of 3.50

Second bet – total over (4) yellow cards for 1.87